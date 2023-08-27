BCR Weekend roundup, Sunday, Aug. 27

Princeton defeated St. Bede for third place while Hall settled for fifth place in its own Early Bird volleyball tournament Saturday.

In pool B play, Princeton defeated Roanoke-Benson 25-22, 25-20 and Galva 25-14, 25-14 and tied Sherrard 25-18, 18-25.

The Tigresses fell to Fieldcrest 25-11, 25-11 in the semifinals, but bounced back with a win over St. Bede for third place.

PHS was led on the day by Ellie Harp (30 kills, 20 points), Kelsea Klingenberg (25 points), Keighley Davis (18 kills), Chrissy Sierens (21 points, 16 kills), Miyah Fox (38 points, 25 digs), Paige Jesse (28 points, 6 aces) and Natasha Faber-Fox (23 points, 79 assists, 25 digs).

In pool A play, Hall beat Stark County 25-11, 25-10 and lost to Fieldcrest 25-12, 25-16 while St. Bede lost to Fieldcrest 25-17, 25-15 and defeated Stark County 25-15, 25-12. Hall and St. Bede split their match.

The semifinals saw Sherrard def. St. Bede 25-21, 25-19 .

Fieldcrest rallied to defeat Sherrard 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 for the championship.

Hall beat Roanoke-Benson 25-21, 25-22 in the fifth-place match.

At Wethersfield: Bureau Valley took fourth-place in Saturday’s Wethersfield Tournament, falling to Mercer County, 21-14, 21-16 in the third place match.

Earlier in the day, the Storm handed first-year coach Saige Barnett her first two victories by defeating Havana 21-18, 21-9 and Princeville 21-18, 18-21, 15-11.

BV finished pool play 2-1 with a 21-18, 21-9 loss to Wethersfield.

Orion defeated the host Geese 18-21, 21-19, 15-7 for the championship.

At Bureau Valley: Princeton finished second in the Bureau Valley sophomore tournament, falling to Riverdale in the title match.

Bureau Valley finished fourth.

At Somonauk: Putnam County went 2-1 to place second at the Somonauk tournament.

The Panthers beat Somonauk (25-20, 25-23) and Leland (25-14, 25-11) and lost to Hinckley-Big Rock (25-20, 25-23).

Maggie Richetta had 28 digs, 20 kills, 12 points, eight aces and seven blocks for PC (4-2), while Megan Wasilewski had 56 assists, 24 digs, 11 points, three aces, two kills and a block.

At Macomb: Kewanee finished 2-3 at the Macomb Tournament, defeating Elmwood and Quad Cities Christian, while falling to West Prairie, Limestone and United.

Girls golf

At Princeton: Princeton (191) placed third in its own Ryder Cup at Wyaton Hills Saturday behind Rockridge (169) and Dixon (180).

PHS’ Addie Carr and Halli Peterson placed fifth (94) as a team. Other duos for PHS were Addie Hecht and Ava Morton (97) and Morgan Foes and Reese Reviglio (118).

BV’s duos were Rashida Martin and Kirstyn Balensiefen (117), Katrina Wahl and Abby Wahl (125) and Michaela Noder and Gracie Phillips (147).

At Bloomington: St. Bede carded a 450 at Saturday’s Bloomington Central Catholic Invite. Erin Dove led the Bruins with a 104, followed by Anna Cryocki (106), Breanna Martinez (119) and Bella Hagnbauch (121).

Girls tennis

At Sterling: Princeton placed fourth in the Sterling Newman tournament Saturday, led by a second-place finish by Emilee Merkel at No. 1 singles. Also for PHS, Nora Schneider and Kambri Fisher were fourth at No. 1 doubles, Katie Kammerer and Erah Goodale were sixth at No. 2 doubles and Josie Leone was seventh at No. 2 singles.

At Sauk Valley: Princeton won the Newman JV tournament at Sauk Valley College with a sweep of all divisions. Audrey Thompson and Gracie Anderson won in singles plays and Caitlin Meyer and Abby Brown and Tessa Carlson and Anika Hansen were doubles winners.

Boys soccer

At Earlville: DePue-Hall finished seventh in the War on 34 Tournament, beating Pecatonica 3-0 in the consolation semifinals before losing 8-1 Kewanee in the consolation final.

Francisco Moreno scored two goals against Pecatonica, while Gabriel Cano scored on a penalty kick. Moreno scored the Little Giants’ lone goal against Kewanee on an assist from Osvaldo Morales.

Kewanee lost its first game of tournament play, falling to Earlville, 5-1, on Friday, rebounding to defeat Yorkville Christian, 8-0, and DePue-Hall, 8-1, on Saturday to place fifth.

Junior high softball

At Kewanee: Princeton Logan swept both games in tournament play Saturday, defeating Mercer County, 14-1, and host Kewanee, 14-2.

Payton Harden (2 RBIs) and Addison Parry (RBI) each had two hits and Liberty Sousa had one hit and two RBIs against Mercer County.

Ellie Longeville (RBI) and Sousa each had three hits and Piper Hansen, Harden and Parry each had two hits and two RBIs.

Hansen was the winning pitcher in both games, striking out eight over five innings in the opener and pitching 3.2 shutout innings in relief in Game 2.

Boys golf

At Port Byron: Hall and St. Bede finished sixth and seventh place, respectively, in a 13-team field at Riverdale’s Wayne Brinkmeier Invitational at Byron Hills Golf Course on Friday.

Hall fired a season-best 326 to finish one stroke behind Geneseo, and seven strokes off of a top 3 finish. Junior Landen Plym finished strong, birdieing his final three holes to vault himself up to a runner-up finish individually with an even par 71.

“I had to start on the tougher part of the course today, so I knew I had to be patient and be ready to attack those final few holes when I got to them”, Plym said.

Also scoring for the Red Devils were Jake Diaz (82, 18th place out of 79 golfers), Noah Plym (85, 26th place), and Joseph Perez (88, 33rd place).

“We don’t have any seniors in our varsity lineup this year, and we’re also relying heavily on some underclassmen, so a 326 really is a fantastic score for us”, said Coach Mason Kimberley. “This was a great bounce-back from our last 18-hole invitational, and gives me us lot of optimism for the future.”

For St. Bede, senior Ryan Slingsby shattered his career-best mark, carding sixt birdies en route to a 1-over-par 72, earning him a seventh-place finish. Logan Potthoff (83, 20th place), Luke Tunnell (89, 36th place), and Abraham Wiesbrock (93, 49th place) rounded out the scoring for the Bruins.

Host Riverdale blitzed the field, firing a 2-under-par team score of 282, behind sophomore Mason Smyser’s 3-under 68. Byron finished runner-up with a 306, and Fulton (319) edged out Sherrard for third place.