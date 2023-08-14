NAPA Auto Parts tops Gavin’s Lawncare for Streator Major city championship

STREATOR – Braydon Vickers says he likes being a pitcher because of the fact he feels he’s in control of any situation.
In Sunday night’s Streator Youth Baseball’s Major (ages 11-12) Division championship game the NAPA Auto Parts starter was in charge for most of the contest, firing five shutout innings while allowing just four hits and striking out 10 to help his team to a 7-1 victory over Gavin’s Lawncare at Southside Park.
“I think the key for me tonight was staying calm,” said Vickers, who was replaced by Rocco VanDuzer (2/3 IP, 2 K) with one out in the sixth after reaching the pitch-count limit. “There were a couple of times I started going way to fast and had to take a deep breath and relax. My goal is to consistently throw strikes and I think I did pretty good with that. Both my fastball and sinker were working, but when I really needed a strike I went with my fastball. My defense was really good ... they made some fantastic plays.
“I was a little disappointed I couldn’t finish the game, but I’m glad we won. Tonight felt different after not playing here in a while, but it really didn’t feel like it had been that long once the game started.”
Originally scheduled to be played at the end of June, the title game was postponed first due to low air quality concerns, then because of the start of the District 20 tournaments.
“(Vickers) did a great job all game, but especially when he got into a couple of situations with runners in scoring position,” NAPA Auto Parts coach Mike VanDuzer said. “He was able to really zone in when those pressure spots came up and find a way to get the third out. He stepped up when we needed him to.
“Tonight we played not so much different then we finished the season two months ago. We started the season 0-3, but then we won a few and got some momentum going. I don’t think anyone knew what to expect tonight after such a long break in between games, but I thought we did a good job of playing a solid baseball game.”
NAPA grabbed the lead for good in the top of the first inning as VanDuzer (3-for-3) led off with a single, moved to third on a base hit to right by Paxson Thorp and scored on a ground out. Thorp then scored on a single up the middle by Kolton Muntz.
In the NAPA fifth, Noah Kolojay walked to begin the inning and moved to third when Noah Thomas clubbed a double that one-hopped the centerfield fence. Gavin’s starter Adam Vitzthum (4 2/3 IP, 2 BB, 9 K) then struck out the next two batters, but VanDuzer and Thorp again smacked RBI singles, and each later scored via errors to make 6-0.
NAPA added a single tally in the sixth as Muntz walked and eventually touched home plate on a pitch to the backstop.
Gavin’s, which left runners on second and third in the fourth and the bases loaded in the fifth, broke up the shutout in the sixth. Lane Harcharik led off with a single, went to second on an error, and scored when Vitzthum (2-for-3) lined a two-out RBI double down the left-field line.
Harcharik (1/3 IP, 1 K) and Zae Moton (2/3 IP, 2 K) also toed the rubber for Gavin’s.
“Braydon pitched a heck of a game, but we still had a number of really good chances throughout the game and just couldn’t capitalize on them,” Gavin’s Lawncare coach Doug Gassman said. “The break hurt us for sure, but that’s not taking anything away from (NAPA). They showed up, played well, pitched well, hit well and fielded well despite the break.
“The outcome tonight aside, my guys played awesome this summer. It was a great group to coach and I’m proud of every one of them.”