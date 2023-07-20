Baseball: Area college players to put on LaSalle camp, July 25-27

Cam McDonald of Ladd grew up playing baseball in the Illinois Valley, developing his game to play at the Division I level.

The former Hall Red Devil and University of lllinois standout will be returning home to help teach others the game along with three other former or current college players.

The three-day LaSalle Baseball Camp sponsored by the Illinois Valley Baseball Academy will run Tuesday, July 25 through Thursday, July 27 at Hegeler Park in LaSalle for incoming grades 2-8.

“We are just trying to share our love for the game with the younger generation and keep working on what we have helped build in the Illinois valley,” said McDonald, who was a key member of Hall’s 2018 state champions and had a stellar Big 10 career for the Illini. “Baseball seems to be where a lot of the athletes in the area are leaning towards as the main sport to play, so it’s pretty cool to be able to help them and get them to the next level. Whether that be making their high school team or making it to college to play.”

The camp will cover hitting, pitching, fielding and baserunning with daily competitions and scrimmages.

Illinois Valley Baseball Academy

Grades 2-4 will meet from 8:30 to 10 a.m. with grades 5-8 to meet from 10:15 am. to 11:45 a.m. Cost of the camp is $75 per camper, $50 for two days. To register, visit the Illinois Valley Baseball Academy or text 815-303-5187.

Other instructors include Putnam County grad Luke Olson, a pitcher for Div. 1 Ohio University, PC assistant coach Jared Sale and Billy Mini, an incoming freshman player at Illinois Central College.

The Illinois Valley Baseball Academy most recently put a camp on in Princeton.