July 20, 2023
Bureau County Republican
Princeton High School CalendarBureau Valley High School CalendarThank You | Bureau County RepublicanA&E | Bureau County RepublicanArchive | Bureau County RepublicanColumns | Bureau County RepublicanCoronavirus | Bureau County RepublicanElection | Bureau County RepublicanLetters to the Editor | Bureau County RepublicanLocal Editorials | Bureau County RepublicanMarketing | Bureau County RepublicanNews - Bureau CountyOnline Newspaper | Bureau County RepublicanBCR OpinionPhoto Galleries | Bureau County RepublicanPremium | Bureau County RepublicanBureau County Prep SportsProperty Transfers | Bureau County RepublicanRecords | Bureau County RepublicanBureau County SportsSponsored | Bureau County RepublicanState | Bureau County Republican
Bureau County Republican

Baseball: Area college players to put on LaSalle camp, July 25-27

Former Hall, Illinois star Cam McDonald wants to ‘share love for the game’

By Kevin Hieronymus
Cam McDonald, a senior outfielder from Ladd (Hall), has been nominated for the prestigious Dike Eddleman Male Athlete of the Year Award at the University of Illinois.

Former Hall and University of Illinois standout Cam McDonald will be an instructor for the Illinois Valley Baseball Academy's camp in LaSalle on July 25-27. (Photo courtesy University of Illinois)

Cam McDonald of Ladd grew up playing baseball in the Illinois Valley, developing his game to play at the Division I level.

The former Hall Red Devil and University of lllinois standout will be returning home to help teach others the game along with three other former or current college players.

The three-day LaSalle Baseball Camp sponsored by the Illinois Valley Baseball Academy will run Tuesday, July 25 through Thursday, July 27 at Hegeler Park in LaSalle for incoming grades 2-8.

“We are just trying to share our love for the game with the younger generation and keep working on what we have helped build in the Illinois valley,” said McDonald, who was a key member of Hall’s 2018 state champions and had a stellar Big 10 career for the Illini. “Baseball seems to be where a lot of the athletes in the area are leaning towards as the main sport to play, so it’s pretty cool to be able to help them and get them to the next level. Whether that be making their high school team or making it to college to play.”

The camp will cover hitting, pitching, fielding and baserunning with daily competitions and scrimmages.

Illinois Valley Baseball Academy

Illinois Valley Baseball Academy

Grades 2-4 will meet from 8:30 to 10 a.m. with grades 5-8 to meet from 10:15 am. to 11:45 a.m. Cost of the camp is $75 per camper, $50 for two days. To register, visit the Illinois Valley Baseball Academy or text 815-303-5187.

Other instructors include Putnam County grad Luke Olson, a pitcher for Div. 1 Ohio University, PC assistant coach Jared Sale and Billy Mini, an incoming freshman player at Illinois Central College.

The Illinois Valley Baseball Academy most recently put a camp on in Princeton.

BCR SportsHall PrepsPutnam County PrepsBaseball
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986. He previously was sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and was a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals' magazine. He is a 2021 inductee into the IBCA Hall of Fame as a media member and named as 2020/2021 IPA and 2021 NINA Best Sports Columnist for nondailys.