Understanding Hernias and When to Seek Care

A hernia occurs when tissue pushes through a weakened area in the abdominal wall. This supportive layer, known as the fascia, normally keeps the organs in place. Over time, factors such as aging, heavy lifting, frequent straining, or prior surgery can weaken this tissue, leading to a hernia. Hernias most often appear in the groin, called inguinal hernias, or near the belly button, known as umbilical hernias.

Symptoms can vary from mild to severe. Some people notice discomfort or a visible bulge, especially when standing or lifting. In more serious cases, part of the intestine can become trapped in the hernia. This may cause nausea, vomiting, or difficulty passing stool and requires prompt medical attention.

Dr. Bo Wang, a board-certified general surgeon with Morris Hospital Surgical Specialists, emphasizes the importance of early evaluation. “Hernias are best treated before they become painful or cause complications,” he explains. “When addressed early, hernia repair is typically less complex and associated with better outcomes. Delaying care can increase the risk of bowel involvement and make surgery more challenging.”

Hernias are most often treated by a general surgeon. In many cases, surgical repair involves reinforcing the weakened area with mesh to reduce the risk of recurrence. Advances in surgical technology now allow many hernias to be repaired using minimally invasive techniques, including the da Vinci® robotic surgical system. These procedures use small incisions and are associated with less postoperative discomfort and a quicker recovery.

Dr. Wang encourages patients to have open conversations with their healthcare provider if they suspect a hernia. “Hernias are very treatable,” he says. “At Morris Hospital Surgical Specialists, we work closely with patients to explain their options and determine the most appropriate treatment plan.”

If you are experiencing symptoms or have concerns about a possible hernia, early evaluation can help ensure the best possible outcome and a smoother recovery.

To learn more or to schedule an evaluation, visit morrishospital.org/generalsurgery or call 815-364-8927.

