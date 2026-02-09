Bureau County Metro Center to Offer Lifeguard Certification Course Feb 27 - Mar 1

Becoming a certified lifeguard is an important step for anyone interested in water safety, public service, or seasonal employment. From February 27 through March 1, 2026, the Bureau County Metro Center will offer a Red Cross Lifeguard Certification course designed to prepare participants for real world aquatic safety responsibilities.

The course will take place at the Metro Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and includes both online and in-person instruction. Participants must complete the online portion of the course before attending the in-person sessions. This blended format allows students to learn foundational concepts ahead of time, while the onsite portion focuses on hands-on skills and practical applications.

Those enrolled can expect to learn essential lifesaving techniques, including water rescues, injury prevention, and emergency response procedures. CPR, First Aid, and AED training are also core components of the certification. These skills are valuable not only for lifeguarding roles, but also for anyone who spends time around pools, lakes, or aquatic facilities.

The course is open to individuals who are at least 15 years old by the time the course is completed. Certification is valid for two years, making it a strong option for students, teachers, fitness professionals, or anyone seeking a credential that supports both employment and personal preparedness. Many participants also appreciate the leadership and decision-making skills that lifeguard training helps develop.

The cost for the Red Cross Lifeguard Certification course is $250. Space is limited, so early registration is strongly encouraged. The class will be instructed by Aquatics Supervisor Jay Hall, who will also serve as the primary contact for questions related to the course.

With comprehensive training and nationally recognized certification, this course offers a meaningful opportunity to gain skills that can make a real difference in aquatic safety and community wellbeing.

For more information, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org

