Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Teaching Children Consent Before Trick-or-Treating

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and while much of the focus rightfully centers on supporting survivors and preventing abuse, it’s also an important time to talk about education—especially when it comes to teaching children about consent. One simple and timely opportunity to introduce these concepts is during Halloween, particularly before trick-or-treating.

Trick-or-treating brings kids into contact with new people, unfamiliar situations, and lots of excitement. It also presents natural moments to talk about boundaries and respect. For example, saying thank you and respecting when a house isn’t participating in Halloween are all early lessons in understanding and honoring other people’s limits. These are the same principles at the heart of teaching consent.

Parents can use Halloween to reinforce that it’s okay to say no and that their own comfort matters. If a child doesn’t want to wear a costume or go to a certain house, that choice should be respected. Similarly, they should learn that others have the right to say no, too. Teaching phrases like “We always ask first” or “No means no” helps create a foundation of mutual respect that applies far beyond one night of fun.

Consent education does not have to be heavy or complex for young children. It starts with simple ideas: asking permission, listening to others, and recognizing personal space. These early conversations help children grow into adults who understand healthy boundaries, which is one of the most effective ways to prevent future abuse.

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, teaching consent is a proactive step that parents and guardians can all take. And with Halloween just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to practice those lessons in a way that is real, memorable, and age-appropriate.

Safe Journeys provides free confidential services, including short-term shelter for people who are unsafe due to domestic violence, along with supportive counseling and other support services for victims of domestic abuse or sexual assault. Please reach out immediately if you need help.

Safe Journeys has offices in Streator, Ottawa, Peru, Mendota, IVCC, and Pontiac. Please visit www.safejourneysillnois.org , email us at info@safejourneysillinois.org , or call our 24 hour support line at 815-673-1555.

Funding is provided in full or in part by the Illinois Department of Human Services.