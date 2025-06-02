Join the Bureau County Metro Center’s Adult Fastpitch Softball League: A Princeton Tradition Returns

The Princeton Park District is excited to revive one of the community’s most cherished summer pastimes—the Adult Fastpitch Softball League at Westside Ballpark. With roots stretching back to the 1940s, this league has been a cornerstone of local recreation, fostering camaraderie and competition among residents. Formerly known as the “church league,” it has now evolved into an inclusive program open to all adult teams, continuing its legacy under the stewardship of the Princeton Park District.

Scheduled to commence in late June or early July, the league will host regular season games on Tuesday and Friday nights at the historic Westside Ballpark, culminating in an exciting tournament. The exact start date will be determined based on team registrations, so early sign-ups are encouraged to ensure a spot in this revitalized tradition.

Participating in adult sports leagues offers numerous benefits beyond the thrill of the game. Engaging in regular physical activity through softball promotes cardiovascular health, improves coordination, and enhances overall fitness. Moreover, the league provides a social outlet, allowing players to build friendships, relieve stress, and foster a sense of community. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the sport, this league offers an opportunity to stay active and connected.

For more information or to register your team, please contact Brett Renner, Recreation Supervisor at the Princeton Park District, at (815) 872-0840.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this enduring Princeton tradition—gather your team, dust off your gloves, and join us on the field!

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org

Bureau County Metro Center