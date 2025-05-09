BCMC Summer Day Camp Kicks Off May 29!

With summer just around the corner, the Bureau County Metro Center is excited to announce the return of its Summer Day Camp, starting Thursday, May 29. Running weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., this engaging and active program is open to children ages 5 to 12 and is designed to make every summer day full of fun, creativity, and friendship.

The Day Camp is a fantastic way for kids to stay active and social during the summer months. Each day, experienced and energetic counselors guide children through a variety of activities, including arts and crafts, gym games, park outings, swimming, snacks, movies, and themed events. These daily activities promote teamwork, creativity, and a chance to make new friends in a safe, structured environment.

Parents are encouraged to stop by the Metro Center to register their child, fill out necessary paperwork, and pick up the parent handbook, which outlines the daily schedule and other important information.Pre-registration is required before attending any camp day, ensuring that every child is properly accounted for and that staff can prepare accordingly.

The Camp offers flexible attendance options with affordable daily pricing: $26 per day for BCMC members, $28 for Princeton residents, and $30 for non-residents. This allows families to plan around their schedules while providing a consistent, high-quality experience for their children.

BCMC’s Summer Day Camp is more than child care—it’s a summer adventure that encourages kids to try new things, stay active, and enjoy the season to the fullest. Whether attending for a few days or all summer long, your children are sure to create lasting memories. For more information or to get signed up, visit the Metro Center today!

For more information, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org

