What to Expect During Your Visit to Wallace Center For Hearing

Visiting an audiologist is a crucial step toward maintaining optimal hearing health. At Wallace Center for Hearing in Peru, the team is dedicated to providing exceptional service in a warm and caring environment.

Your visit will begin with a case history. This includes a detailed discussion about your medical history, lifestyle, and any hearing difficulties you may be experiencing. Such information is vital for the audiologist to understand potential factors contributing to your hearing concerns.

Following the case history, the audiologist will perform a physical examination of your ears using an otoscope. This allows them to inspect the ear canal and eardrum for any obstructions, such as earwax buildup, or signs of infection that could affect your hearing. If a wax buildup is identified, the wax will be removed before testing.

The core component of your visit involves a comprehensive audiological evaluation conducted in a soundproof room. You’ll be asked to wear headphones and respond to various sounds, tones, or words played at different volumes and pitches. This painless procedure helps determine the quietest sounds you can hear at various frequencies. Middle ear testing is conducted to ensure fluid and/or infection are not present. This testing also evaluates the eustachian tube function. If tinnitus, ringing in the ears, is present, an evaluation of the tinnitus is also performed.

Discussion of Results and Treatment Options

After the assessment, the audiologist will review your test results with you, explaining any identified hearing loss and its possible causes. If a hearing impairment is detected, they will discuss suitable treatment options, which may include hearing aids. Wallace Center for Hearing offers state-of-the-art prescription-style hearing aids, ensuring you receive devices tailored to your specific hearing needs and lifestyle. Hearing aids can be demonstrated to you in the office, allowing you to experience the benefits firsthand.

To schedule an appointment with Audiologist Beth Wallace, M.S., CCC-A, at Wallace Center for Hearing, please contact:

Wallace Center For Hearing, LLC

4127 Progress Blvd

Peru, IL 61354

815-223-3201

wallacehearing@yahoo.com

www.wallacecenterforhearing.com

