The Importance Of Professional HVAC Installation

Is your home’s HVAC system starting to show its age? It might be time for a replacement. But keep in mind, the installation quality is just as important as the equipment itself. Here are five reasons to choose professional HVAC installation:

1. Trusted experts

Kettman Heating and Plumbing has been a trusted name in the heating and air conditioning business for more than 40 years. As a matter of fact, the company’s dedication to customer service and quality workmanship has earned Kettman Heating & Plumbing customer satisfaction awards for the past 10 years.

2. Professionally certified

Kettman technicians are NATE-certified (North American Technician Excellence), ensuring they have the highest level of training and expertise in the HVAC industry. You can count on the professionals at Kettman to keep your home warm and comfortable.

3. Immediate service

If you need immediate HVAC service, a Kettman professional is your best bet. The company provides 24-hour HVAC emergency services with fully stocked service trucks.

4. Comprehensive services

Kettman Heating and Plumbing specializes in the installation and service of all major brands of heating and air conditioning systems, boilers, in-floor radiant heat, plumbing, and duct cleaning. Additionally, Kettman offers commercial services, including heating and cooling, refrigeration, plumbing, restaurant and bar equipment, and generators.

5. Guaranteed workmanship

Kettman Heating and Plumbing guarantees installations for one year, and guarantees material and labor for a lifetime. Kettman also guarantees the installation of products, including sheet metal, wiring, gas piping, and more, and warranties new wiring and metal that the company replaces during the course of an installation.

Are you looking for year-round comfort and peace of mind? Call (815) 339-6124 to request a professional HVAC installation estimate from Kettman Heating and Plumbing.

For more information, please contact:

Kettman Heating and Plumbing : 107 E. Harrison St. : Granville, IL 61326 : (815) 339-6124 : https://www.kettmanheating.com/

Kettman Heating & Plumbing logo