Highlighting Haevin Britt, an I&R Specialist at IVCIL

The Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living (IVCIL) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities in achieving independent living. IVCIL offers various services and programs, including advocacy, skills training, peer support, and an equipment loan program, among others. IVCIL strives to ensure that people with disabilities have equal opportunities to live independently within their communities, emphasizing empowerment and access to essential resources.

Haevin Britt, a recent UIC graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Disability & Human Development, joined IVCIL in June as an Information & Referral (I&R) Specialist. Her primary responsibility is to connect consumers with the best resources for their individual needs. Whether making an internal referral to other specialists at IVCIL or providing information about local organizations or nationwide resources, Haevin ensures that everyone has access to the support they need. She plays a vital role in guiding callers toward services they might not otherwise know about or be able to access independently.

Haevin also oversees IVCIL’s equipment loan program, which offers donated equipment free of charge to those in need. This program is another example of how IVCIL serves its community, ensuring that individuals have access to crucial tools for daily living without the burden of financial strain.

For Haevin, one of the most fulfilling aspects of her role is following up with consumers and hearing that they received the assistance they needed. Her passion for disability advocacy stems from her personal experience caring for a family member with a disability. She understands the challenges of navigating the system to find the right information and resources, which drives her commitment to helping others through her work.

At the core of her work is the belief that access to information and resources should be a right for everyone. Haevin’s story reflects the important work IVCIL does in supporting individuals, and she is excited to continue making a difference in her community.

Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living

1 Les Buzz Way

Spring Valley, IL 61362

Ph: (815) 224-3126

ivcil.com