Bureau County Metro Center Offers Youth Basketball in November: Register Now!

The Bureau County Metro Center (BCMC) is excited to announce that registration for its popular Youth Basketball program is now open! Kids from Kindergarten through 5th grade can participate in this fun and engaging sports experience. The divisions are broken down by grade level: K-1st, 2nd-3rd, and 4th-5th grade. Whether your child is a seasoned player or new to the sport, this program provides an excellent opportunity for all skill levels to learn the game of basketball while having fun in a supportive environment.

The program is scheduled to begin on November 2nd and will run for six weeks, with games taking place every Saturday between 8:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., except for Thanksgiving weekend. The registration fee for BCMC members is $45, while non-member Princeton residents pay $50, and non-residents $55. This fee includes a basketball jersey and a chance for your child to develop not only their basketball skills, but also teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship—benefits that extend far beyond the court.

Team sports like basketball offer children valuable life lessons. They help build confidence, improve communication skills, and teach the importance of working together to achieve a common goal. Beyond physical fitness, participating in sports fosters leadership and resilience, qualities that children will carry with them in all aspects of their lives. The Metro Center’s Youth Basketball program provides a safe, structured environment where kids can form friendships and build these critical skills.

In addition to player registration, BCMC is always in need of volunteer coaches. If you have a passion for basketball and want to contribute to the community, consider stepping up to coach. Volunteers play an essential role in making this program a success and in shaping the experience for the children involved.

Register by October 11th to secure your child’s spot in this exciting program! For more information, please contact the Bureau County Metro Center at:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org