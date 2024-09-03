Run for History: Join the Homestead Festival’s 31st Annual Underground Railroad 5K

The Homestead Festival’s 31st Annual Underground Railroad 5K will take place on Saturday, September 7, 2024, offering a dynamic race experience that celebrates both fitness and the rich history of Princeton, Illinois. This annual event has become a staple in the community, drawing participants of all ages to honor the legacy of Owen Lovejoy, a prominent abolitionist and U.S. congressman who played a vital role in aiding fugitive slaves during the pre-Civil War era.

The race will begin and end at the Bureau County Metro Center, providing a scenic and challenging course for runners and walkers alike. Same-day registration and packet pickup begins at 7:00 a.m. For the youngest participants, a free Kiddie Fun Run kicks off at 8:00 a.m., offering a fun and engaging way to get children involved in the day’s festivities. The main 5K race begins promptly at 8:30 a.m., welcoming runners of all levels to take on the course.

The registration fee is $30. Corporate teams can join for a flat rate of $300, accommodating up to 20 participants. Pre-registered runners are guaranteed a race shirt, with limited availability for participants who register on the day of the race.

Awards will be presented to the top overall male and female winners, as well as the top male and female winners from Princeton. Additionally, medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age division, covering categories from 9 and under to 70 and above.

To register, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Princeton/UndergroundRailRoad5k or contact the Race Director, Brett Renner, at (815) 876-0721.

This event is more than just a race; it’s a celebration of community, history, and the spirit of togetherness. Join the Homestead Festival’s 31st Annual Underground Railroad 5K for a memorable day of fitness, camaraderie, and honoring a significant chapter in American history.

For more information, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org