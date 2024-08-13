Kettman Heating & Plumbing Helps Beat Budget Blues With Rebates On York Equipment

With prices on the rise from groceries to gas, homeowners are always looking for ways to tighten their budget. Luckily, rebates can provide much-needed financial relief, enabling consumers to cope with the increasing cost of living. And that’s where Kettman Heating & Plumbing comes in. Currently, the company is offering special rebates as well as a free warranty on qualifying York equipment. Here is more information about the promotions:

1. Service personnel rebates. As a token of appreciation for their service to our country, Kettman Heating & Plumbing is offering special rebates to service men and women, including first responders, educators, military personnel, and veterans. They can save up to $600 on complete HVAC units, as well as benefit from a variety of rebates on individual heating, cooling, heat pump, and air handler units. Call or text (815) 339-6124 for details.

2. Homeowner rebates. Homeowners can enjoy significant savings with rebates of up to $500 on qualifying York HVAC equipment.

3. Free warranty. Kettman Heating & Plumbing is offering a free 10-Year Parts and Labor Warranty on qualifying York Equipment, a savings of up to $1,489.

By taking advantage of these offers, individuals can alleviate the financial burden of necessary home improvements, as well as make a smart, long-term investment in their property’s comfort and value.

Kettman Heating & Plumbing, a trusted name in the heating and air conditioning business for more than 50 years, carries and services York products; they also service all makes and models of products, including Amana, American Standard, Goodman, Carrier, Bryant, Trane, Coleman, Honeywell, and more. Visit https://www.kettmanheating.com/ for more information.

Kettman Heating and Plumbing : 107 E. Harrison St. : Granville, IL 61326 :

(815) 339-6124 : https://www.kettmanheating.com/