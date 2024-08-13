August 13, 2024
Kettman Heating & Plumbing Helps Beat Budget Blues With Rebates On York Equipment

By Kettman Heating & Plumbing [Sponsored]
With prices on the rise from groceries to gas, homeowners are always looking for ways to tighten their budget. Luckily, rebates can provide much-needed financial relief, enabling consumers to cope with the increasing cost of living. And that’s where Kettman Heating & Plumbing comes in. Currently, the company is offering special rebates as well as a free warranty on qualifying York equipment. Here is more information about the promotions:

1. Service personnel rebates. As a token of appreciation for their service to our country, Kettman Heating & Plumbing is offering special rebates to service men and women, including first responders, educators, military personnel, and veterans. They can save up to $600 on complete HVAC units, as well as benefit from a variety of rebates on individual heating, cooling, heat pump, and air handler units. Call or text (815) 339-6124 for details.

2. Homeowner rebates. Homeowners can enjoy significant savings with rebates of up to $500 on qualifying York HVAC equipment.

3. Free warranty. Kettman Heating & Plumbing is offering a free 10-Year Parts and Labor Warranty on qualifying York Equipment, a savings of up to $1,489.

By taking advantage of these offers, individuals can alleviate the financial burden of necessary home improvements, as well as make a smart, long-term investment in their property’s comfort and value.

Kettman Heating & Plumbing, a trusted name in the heating and air conditioning business for more than 50 years, carries and services York products; they also service all makes and models of products, including Amana, American Standard, Goodman, Carrier, Bryant, Trane, Coleman, Honeywell, and more. Visit https://www.kettmanheating.com/ for more information.

