Learning to Grow After a Loss

When we lose a loved one, even when we give ourselves permission to grieve, it is a very challenging time. While everyone deals with grief in their own way, there is a common comfort to be found among us all: the desire to move forward — to heal and grow.

Understanding your own grief and how to handle it is only the first step. It is important to let your feelings come naturally, but also to make time for yourself. Like a sunflower facing the rising sun for warmth, we must also be proactive in coping after a loss.

Here are a few guidelines that can help you through the stages of grief and ultimately grow from the experience.

Accept the Natural Experience

Try not to force your feelings, even if you experience difficult emotions. Allow them to come and go and talk about them with friends and loved ones.

Be Curious

It is perfectly okay – even cathartic – to be curious after a loss. Ask questions of your friends and family, or a professional, if needed. This can help address your doubts and lead you to a place of acceptance.

Take Care of You

Of course, during this time your thoughts will be with your loved one who passed, as well as those close to you. But maintaining your physical and mental health is equally important. Take the time to get proper rest and exercise. Avoid bad habits and try to focus on engaged, proactive ways to spend your time. This doesn’t mean ignoring your feelings or responsibilities, but rather practicing some extra self-care.

As the sunflower does, seeking moments of brightness – even during a difficult period – is key to healing and moving forward.

