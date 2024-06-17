Exploring Insurance for Heavy Construction Contractors

In heavy construction, managing risks is as crucial as managing the project. Contractors face many hazards, from equipment damage and injuries to delays and natural disasters. Navigating this landscape requires the right insurance coverage—which is essential for running a successful construction business.

The potential risks involved in heavy construction projects can vary depending on the type of project, location, and other factors. To mitigate these risks, contractors must have appropriate insurance coverage.

Key coverages include rigger’s liability, equipment leases, over-the-road equipment, and boom overload. Contractors may also need commercial general liability (CGL) insurance to cover third-party property damage or bodily injury claims on the project site. Workers’ compensation insurance protects employees from work-related injuries and illnesses.

In addition to these standard coverages, heavy construction contractors may also require specialized coverage depending on their specific business operations. For example, contractors involved in excavation or foundation work may need excavation and trenching insurance, while those working on bridges or tunnels may require marine liability insurance.

