Princeton Park District’s Alexander Pool is Open for Summer!

Excitement is in the air as the Princeton Park District has opened its Alexander Pool for the summer! Our team has been hard at work making significant improvements to ensure a fantastic experience for all of our visitors. The most noticeable upgrade is the brand new concrete around the entire pool deck, providing a fresh, safe, and smooth surface for everyone to enjoy.

In addition to the new concrete, we are thrilled to announce the installation of a small slide in the shallow end of the pool, specifically designed for our youngest guests. This new feature promises endless fun and excitement for the kiddos, making Alexander Pool the perfect destination for families looking to cool off and enjoy the summer sun.

Summer swimming offers numerous benefits for both physical and mental health. Swimming is an excellent full-body workout that helps improve cardiovascular health, build strength, and increase flexibility. It’s also a great way to relieve stress and enjoy social interaction in a relaxed setting. For children, swimming can help develop motor skills and encourage a lifelong love of physical activity.

For those planning to visit frequently, we offer several membership options to suit your needs. Here’s a quick overview of our pricing:

BCMC Members - Individual: $70



Non-Member - Individual: $90



BCMC Members - Family: $100



Non-Member - Family: $130



Whether you’re looking to swim laps, relax by the poolside, or let the kids enjoy the new slide, our membership options offer a convenient and cost-effective way to enjoy all that Alexander Pool has to offer.

The Princeton Park District team is excited to welcome you and ensure a memorable and enjoyable summer at Alexander Pool. Don’t miss out on the fun – come celebrate the start of the swimming season with us!

For more information and to purchase memberships, visit our website or contact the Princeton Park District office. We look forward to seeing you at the pool!

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org