Illinois Valley Center For Independent Living Offers Free Medical Equipment Loans

Individuals facing health challenges sometimes struggle to obtain the necessary medical equipment they need. These essential tools can be costly and out of reach for those with limited financial resources - and why buy crutches if you’re recovering from an injury and will only need them for a short time?

The Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living (IVCIL) offers a free medical equipment loan closet that offers a variety of necessities. “I recently learned there won’t be any store-front medical equipment stores in our area anymore; there hasn’t been any for at least the past six months,” said Sarah Stasik, Executive Director of IVCIL. “Our loan closet has a variety of medical equipment and assistive devices available for use by persons with disabilities free of charge.”

Typical equipment includes wheelchairs, walkers, rollators, canes, commodes, and shower benches, but other types of equipment may be available as well. “We offer equipment at both our Streator and Spring Valley locations,” added Stasik. “It’s best to call the office first to make sure what is needed is in stock. 95% of our equipment is at our Spring Valley office; for pickups in Streator, arrangements should be made in advance, as that office (111 Spring Street, Room 318) is only open Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.”

Loaned medical equipment is available for short-term or long-term use. “We don’t require ID, and it’s free of charge,” said Stasik. “We just ask that once someone is done with the device that they return it to us in good condition. A loan agreement paper provides the details. IVCIL will typically call after 30 days to check in and extend the loan, if needed, for another 30 days.”

IVCIL also accepts gently used, clean medical equipment and assistive devices as donations to help keep the loan closet well-stocked.

For more information, please contact:

Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living

1 Les Buzz Way

Spring Valley, IL 61362

Ph: (815) 224-3126

ivcil.com