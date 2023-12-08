Struggling with Loss During the Holidays

While the holidays are supposed to be a festive time of year, they can be difficult if you’re grieving the loss of a loved one. You may experience emotions that make the joyful holiday season a bit more sad.

The good news is that there are things you can do to make the holidays more enjoyable when coping with a loss. Here are some suggestions.

Be Patient with Reflecting



Grieving is a normal part of healing. Take the time to experience your feelings so that you can understand and accept them. Stay engaged with your work and your family, and also treat yourself to healthy activities like exercise, eating your favorite foods, or watching a movie you enjoy. Staying active will help you reflect and process your emotions more completely.

Start a New Tradition



The holidays can be stressful when struggling with loss, because of the traditions we enjoyed with our loved ones before they passed. While the memories are happy, the sense of loss feels heavier. This is perfectly normal. A good way to honor the memory of those we lost is to start a new tradition. It could be as simple as watching their favorite movie, but making even the smallest activity part of a new holiday tradition is a great way to keep the person with you in spirit.

Make Time for Others



From family gatherings to holiday parties, or just grabbing a drink with a friend, it’s important to spend time with people you care about. These are healthy ways to cope with loss, especially at holiday time. Connect with your friends and loved ones to stay engaged and avoid spending too much time by yourself.

For more information on prearrangements, monuments, jewelry, or urns, please contact Janice at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments at 815-875-2425, or visit norbergfh.com .

Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments

701 E. Thompson St

Princeton, IL 61356

Norberg Memorial Home logo