What is Medical Malpractice?

Medical malpractice is a term used to describe a situation in which a healthcare professional fails to provide an appropriate standard of care, resulting in harm or injury to a patient. The healthcare professional can include doctors, nurses, surgeons, and other medical professionals.

Unfortunately, medical malpractice is not uncommon. According to a study by Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 250,000 deaths due to medical errors and negligence in the US every year, making it more common than accidental deaths and stroke.

Medical malpractice can take many forms, including:

Failure or delay in diagnosis



Surgical errors



Medication mistakes



Defective medical devices



Failure to obtain a patient’s informed consent before a procedure



Patients harmed by medical malpractice may seek legal action to receive compensation for their pain and suffering. Patients need to be informed about their medical malpractice rights and seek legal advice if they suspect they have been a victim.

Proving medical malpractice can be challenging, as it requires demonstrating that the healthcare provider acted negligently, causing harm to the patient, or fell below the accepted standard of care within the medical community.

When pursuing a medical malpractice case, patients should be aware of the statute of limitations for filing a lawsuit. They should also be prepared to provide evidence of injury or illness and its cause. This includes medical records, witness statements, and other evidence proving that the medical professional did not meet their duty of care.

Medical malpractice is a complex area of law, and working with an attorney with specific experience in this field is essential.

