Feeling Thankful, Even During Times of Grief

Losing a loved one is difficult and can lead us to experience challenging emotions, especially during the holiday season. Navigating a devastating loss is unique to each person, so it is important to give yourself permission to grieve, which is crucial to healthy coping. This includes taking time to simply be good to yourself and to think about the things in your life you are thankful for.

Here are some guidelines for self-kindness and gratitude during a difficult time.

It’s good to ask for help. People want to help at the time of a loss, and you can be uplifted by loved ones’ support.



Eat and sleep well. Taking care of yourself physically is important during a grieving period. Exercise, a healthy diet, and good rest will help alleviate stress.



Take a break. It’s okay to live your life after a loss. Take time for yourself to recharge and give yourself space.



life after a loss. Take time for yourself to recharge and give yourself space. Love the person you lost unapologetically. You may want to keep your feelings inside initially, but you don’t have to. Express yourself naturally, without fear of judgment.



Don’t compare yourself to others. Everyone grieves in their own way. Allow your thoughts and feelings to come naturally and accept the support of others in the same way.



Stay active. In addition to exercise and social activities, volunteering is a great way to be part of a positive environment and do good things for others. This feeling will help with your own grief.



While the grieving process itself cannot be avoided, how you respond to it is up to you. It’s perfectly okay to be kind to yourself during these times and to be grateful for the people and the experiences in your life.

For more information on ways to cope with the loss of a loved one, visit norbergfh.com or call 815-875-2425.

Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments

701 E. Thompson St

Princeton, IL 61356

Norberg Memorial Home logo