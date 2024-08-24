Pistol Shrimp’s John Jakiemiec named Prospect League Manager of the Year

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp manager John Jakiemiec (left) fist bumps Kyle Gibson during a game this summer. Jakiemiec was named Prospect League Manager of the Year and Gibson was selected as a Western Conference All Star.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp manager John Jakiemiec was named the 2024 Prospect League Manager of the Year.

Jakiemiec coached the Shrimp to their first Prospect League title and the best record in franchise history at 39-21.

Four Pistol Shrimp players were named Prospect League Western Conference All Stars.

Catcher Makana Olaso, shortstop Kyle Gibson, outfielder Tyler Dorsch and starting pitcher Jared Herzog were honored.

Olaso hit .282 with five home runs, 10 doubles, 48 RBIs and 21 runs; Gibson hit .385 with 17 doubles, 60 runs and 34 RBIs; Dorsch hit .347 with four homers, two triples, 17 doubles, 46 RBIs and 44 runs and Herzog, who was the winning pitcher in game 2 of the league championship series, was 4-0 with a 2.20 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.

Outfielder Eric Colaco, of the Chillicothe Paints, won the Roland Hemond Pro Prospect of the Year Award, which is given to the league’s top pro prospect, and earned the Mike Schmidt Player of the Year Award.

Jaxon Lucas, of the Jackson Rockabillys, was named the Galen Woods Fireman of the Year, which is awarded to the top relief pitcher.

The Clinton LumberKings’ Ean DiPasquale earned the ArmCare.com Pitcher of the Year Award.