Kyle Gibson leads Pistol Shrimp to win over Spring Lucky Horseshoes

Ryan Niedzwiedz stands in the on-deck circle during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 12-9 victory over the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Photo provided by Pistol Shrimp/An)

Kyle Gibson doubled twice, drove in five runs and scored once to lead the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to a 12-9 victory over the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Saturday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Horseshoes took a 3-0 lead with three runs in the top of the second inning.

The Shrimp (33-18) responded with two runs in the bottom half when Ryan Niedzwiedz and Gibson drew bases-loaded walks.

Gibson tied the game at 3 with an RBI double in the fourth.

After Springfield took a 4-3 lead with a run in the top of the fifth, the Shrimp exploded for six in the bottom half to go up 9-4.

Lucas Smith hit a two-run double through the right side, Gibson and Tyler Dorsch drew bases-loaded walks and Makana Olaso drove in two runs with a double through the left side.

The Horseshoes pulled within 9-6 with a pair of runs in the sixth, but Illinois Valley answered with three runs in the bottom half when Gibson reached on an error to bring home two runs and Dorsch hit an RBI single.

Springfield scored three runs over the final two innings, but the Shrimp held on for the win.

Smith finished 3 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs and Olaso went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run.

Daniel Strohm earned the win on the mound in relief, allowing one earned run on two hits with no strikeouts and three walks in three innings.

Jeffrey Behrends picked up the save as he threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk.