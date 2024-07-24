Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp split doubleheader with Danville Dans

Joe Richardson throws a pitch during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 5-4 loss to the Danville Dans in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 in Danville, Ill. The Shrimp won the second game 6-2. (Photo provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie Dolven)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp split a doubleheader with the Danville Dans on Tuesday in Danville, losing the first game 5-4 and winning the second 6-2.

In the opener, the Shrimp scored three runs in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead and added a run in the sixth to go up 4-1, but the Dans scored four in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the win.

In the second, Cole Warehime hit a two-run double, and Ryan Niedzwiedz added an RBI single. Tyler Dorsch hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth for the Shrimp. Niedzwiedz and Will Ashley each finished with two hits.

Joe Richardson started on the mound and got a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on four hits with no strikeouts and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. Daniel Castro took the loss, as he gave up three earned runs on two hits with one strikeout and one walk in 2/3 of an inning.

In the second game, the Shrimp scored two runs in each the third, fourth and seventh innings.

Kyle Gibson doubled in a run and Dorsch had an RBI single in the third. In the fourth, Chris Esquivel and Gibson hit sacrifice flies. Finley Buckner capped the scoring with a two-run double in the seventh.

Dorsch went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI for the Shrimp (31-17), while Gibson and Buckner each had one hit, two RBIs and a run.

Evan Clark started on the mound and got a no-decision, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out eight batters and walking two. Grant Holderfield was the winning pitcher with two innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit with one strikeout and no walks. Jeffrey Behrends and Kyler Miritello each threw a scoreless inning inning and did not allow a hit. Miritello struck out two batters and walked two.