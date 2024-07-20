Ryan Niedzwiedz drives in five runs, Shrimp earn 30th win of season

Ryan Niedzwiedz (center) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 11-0, seven-inning victory over the Burlington Bees on Friday, July 19, 2024 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Photo provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie )

Ryan Niedzwiedz hit a three-run home run and drove in five runs to power the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to an 11-0, seven-inning victory over the Burlington Bees at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Shrimp became the first team in the Prospect League to reach 30 wins this season, improving to 30-15 overall and a league-best 13-6 in the second half.

Niedzwiedz blasted his three-run shot in the third inning.

The Shrimp exploded for eight runs in the fourth inning.

Louis Perona led off the inning with a single and Jack Johnston followed with a double.

Brandon Mahler hit an RBI single to start the scoring.

After a strikeout, Nick Weaver hit an RBI double and Niezwiedz followed with a two-run double to right-center field.

Following back-to-back-walks, Niedzwiedz scored on a wild pitch.

After another walk, Perona was hit by a pitch to bring in a run.

Tyler Dorsch and Will Ashley each scored on a wild pitch to cap the big inning.

Niedzwiedz finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs and Perona was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Johnny Riva started on the mound and threw two scoreless innings, giving up no hits with one strikeout and one walk.

Kolton Floor earned the win with two innings of relief, allowing one hit.

Payton Knoll, Henry Rouch and Jared Herzog each threw a scoreless, hitless inning. Knoll struck out two batters, Rouch had a strikeout and Herzog struck out all three batters he faced.