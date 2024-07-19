July 19, 2024
Nick Weaver scores on wild pitch in 10th to lift Pistol Shrimp over Danville Dans

By Kevin Chlum
Nick Weaver gets doused with water after scoring the winning run on a wild pitch in the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 11-10, 10-inning victory over the Danville Dans on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Nick Weaver scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday to give the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp an 11-10 walk-off victory over the Danville Dans at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Danville scored a run in the top of the first inning before the Shrimp exploded for six runs in the bottom half.

Cole Warehime was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Jake Ferguson, Chris Esquivel and Peyton Burgh drew bases-loaded walks and Lucas Smith hit a two-run single to left field.

The Dans tied it with five runs in the third.

Jack Johnston launched a grand slam in the sixth to put the Shrimp (29-15) ahead 10-6.

Danville tied it with four runs in the ninth to force extra innings.

Smith finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run, Johnston was 1 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs and Chance Bentley went 1 for 3 with a double and two runs.

Kyler Miritello earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief, allowing no hits while striking out four batters and walking four.

Jack Johnston (right) is welcomed at home plate by teammates after hitting a grand slam during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 11-10, 10-inning victory over the Danville Dans on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Jack Johnston (right) is welcomed at home plate by teammates after hitting a grand slam during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 11-10, 10-inning victory over the Danville Dans on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Photo provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie )

