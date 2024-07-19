Nick Weaver scores on wild pitch in 10th to lift Pistol Shrimp over Danville Dans

Nick Weaver gets doused with water after scoring the winning run on a wild pitch in the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 11-10, 10-inning victory over the Danville Dans on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Photo provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie )

Nick Weaver scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday to give the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp an 11-10 walk-off victory over the Danville Dans at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Danville scored a run in the top of the first inning before the Shrimp exploded for six runs in the bottom half.

Cole Warehime was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Jake Ferguson, Chris Esquivel and Peyton Burgh drew bases-loaded walks and Lucas Smith hit a two-run single to left field.

The Dans tied it with five runs in the third.

Jack Johnston launched a grand slam in the sixth to put the Shrimp (29-15) ahead 10-6.

Danville tied it with four runs in the ninth to force extra innings.

Smith finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run, Johnston was 1 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs and Chance Bentley went 1 for 3 with a double and two runs.

Kyler Miritello earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief, allowing no hits while striking out four batters and walking four.