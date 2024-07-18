Four-run sixth inning helps Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp top Clinton LumberKings

Joseph Martin throws a pitch during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 8-4 victory over the Clinton LumberKings on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 in Clinton, Iowa. (Photo provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie Dolve)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning on the way to an 8-4 victory over the Clinton LumberKings on Wednesday in Clinton, Iowa.

The Shrimp scored a run in each the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead before the LumberKings tied it with a pair of runs in the second.

Illinois Valley scored two more in the third and scored four in the sixth to build an 8-2 lead. Clinton scored two runs in the eighth but the Shrimp held off the rally.

Louis Perona hit and RBI single in the first inning for the Shrimp and Will Ashley blasted a solo home run in the second.

Pambos Nicoloudes and Ashley hit back-to-back RBI singles in the third.

In the decisive sixth, Tyler Dorsch hit an RBI single, Ryan Niedzwiedz scored on a passed ball and Makana Olaso ripped a two-run double to left field.

Dorsch and Ashley each finished 3 for 5. Dorsch scored three runs and drove in a run, while Ashley had two RBIs and a run.

Olaso went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Perona was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Joseph Martin started and earned the win on the mound for the Shrimp (28-15, 11-6 second half), allowing two unearned runs on one hit while striking out eight batters and walking one in five innings.

Jeffrey Behrends gave up two earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts and four walks in three innings, while Daniel Castro pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and no walks.