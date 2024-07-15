Pistol Shrimp lose back-and-forth game to Chillicothe Paints

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored a run in the top of the ninth inning but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 9-8 loss to the Chillicothe Paints on Sunday in Chillicothe, Ohio.

The Shrimp and Paints went back and forth all game.

Illinois Valley took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the third inning when Cole Warehime hit an RBI single and Kyle Gibson scored on a passed ball.

Chillicothe responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 4-2 lead.

Gibson launched a three-run home run in the top of the fourth to put the Shrimp ahead 5-4 before the Paints answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth and another in the sixth to take a 6-5 lead.

Chance Resetich gave the Shrimp the lead back at 7-6 with a two-run homer in the seventh, but Chillicothe responded once again with three runs in the bottom half for a 9-7 lead.

Chance Bentley belted a solo homer to lead off the ninth for the Shrimp.

Gibson finished 4 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs and Warehime went 3 for 5 with an RBI.

Kolton Floor took the loss in relief as he allowed three runs (two earned) on one hit with no strikeouts and three walks in one inning.

The Shrimp (26-14, 9-5 second half) return to action Tuesday with a pair of games against the Lafayette Aviators in Indiana.

The teams will resume a game that was suspended on June 29 with the Aviators leading 6-1 in the top of the fourth. After that game, the Shrimp and Aviators will play again at 6 p.m.