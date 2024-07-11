Pistol Shrimp pick up two wins over Clinton LumberKings

Pambos Nicoloudes slides into home during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 11-10 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Photo provided by Pistol Shrimp/)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp earned a pair of wins over the Clinton LumberKings on Wednesday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

In the first game, which was a resumption from a game suspended on July 7, the Shrimp rallied to win 11-10.

The Shrimp won the second game 9-0 in seven innings. The first game resumed with the Shrimp trailing 9-5 and batting in the bottom of the third.

The Shrimp scored two runs in each the third, fourth and sixth innings to complete the comeback.

Ryan Niedzwiedz hit a two-run single in the third. In the fourth, Pambos Nicoloudes hit an RBI double and Peyton Burgh delivered an RBI single. In the sixth, Louis Perona scored when Luke Smock reached on an error and Burgh hit another RBI single.

Burgh and and Kyle Gibson had three hits each with Gibson scoring two runs and driving in a run and Burgh finishing with two RBIs and a run.

Anthony Solis earned the win on the mound as he allowed one unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks in three innings. Joe Richardson picked up the save as he pitched three scoreless innings, giving up a hit with four strikeouts and two walks.

In the second game, Zach Kempe and Evan Clark combined for a two-hit shutout.

Kempe started and allowed two hits while striking out six batters and walking two. Clark pitched the final two innings, giving up no hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

The Shrimp scored three runs in the second and exploded for six in the sixth. Chris Esquivel hit an RBI double and Lucas Smith had a two-run single in the second.

All the Shrimp’s runs came with two outs in the sixth. Esquivel got the big inning started with a two-run single. Makana Olaso blasted a three-run homer and Will Ashley followed with a solo shot.

Esquivel finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs for the Shrimp (23-12).