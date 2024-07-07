Pistol Shrimp split doubleheader with Clinton LumberKings

Finley Buckner celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 5-2 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie D)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp split a pair of games with the Clinton LumberKings on Saturday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Shrimp lost 10-3 in the first game, which was resumed from an earlier game that was suspended due to weather, but bounced back to win the second game 5-2 in seven innings.

In the first game, Clinton scored two runs in each the fifth and sixth innings before tacking on four more in the eighth.

The Shrimp scored a run in the fifth and two in the ninth.

Tyler Dorsch and Jack Johnston each hit home runs for the Shrimp. Dorsch finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Evan Clark took the loss in relief as he gave up two earned runs on three hits with no strikeouts and two walks in one inning.

In the second game, each team scored a run in the first inning before the Shrimp took the lead for good with two runs in the third on a two-run single by Kyle Gibson.

Illinois Valley (21-12) added two insurance runs in the sixth when Finley Buckner blasted a two-run homer.

Gibson finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Buckner went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Jared Herzog earned the win as he allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out eight batters and walking three in five innings.

Zach Kempe picked up the save as he gave up one earned run on one hit with three strikeouts and one walk in two innings.