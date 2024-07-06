Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp fall to Thrillville Thrillbillies

Chris Esquivel gets set to throw the ball to first base during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 7-5 loss to the Thrillville Thrillbillies on Friday, July 5, 2024 in Marion, Ill. (Provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie Do)

The Thrillville Thrillbillies scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7-5 on Friday in Marion, Ill.

The Shrimp built a 3-0 lead with a run in the second and two more in the third.

Cole Warehime hit an RBI double in the second, while Louis Perona and Chance Resetich hit run-scoring singles in the third.

The Thrillbillies exploded for five runs in the third inning - highlighted by back-to-back home runs by Bryson Arnette and Michael Mylott - to take a 5-3 lead.

Illinois Valley tied it with single runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Ryan Niedzwiedz scored in the seventh when Kyle Gibson was caught stealing at second base and Resetich scored in the eighth when Chance Bentley drew a walk with the bases loaded.

Gibson and Warehime each had two hits for the Shrimp (20-11, 3-2 second half), while Perona and Resetich each had an RBI and a run.

Daniel Strohm started on the mound and got a no decision, allowing five unearned runs on four hits with one strikeout and three walks in four innings.

Kolton Floor took the loss in relief, giving up two earned runs on four hits with one strikeout and two walks in four innings.