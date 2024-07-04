Pistol Shrimp comeback falls short against Danville Dans

Illinois Valley catcher Brandon Mahler (left) talks to pitcher Andrew Ressler during the Pistol Shrimp's 7-5 loss to the Danville Dans on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Provided by Pistol Shrimp)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 7-5 loss to the Danville Dans on Wednesday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Dans scored three runs in each the fifth and sixth innings to build a 6-1 lead.

In the seventh, Louis Perona got the Shrimp rally started with a solo homer with two outs.

After Tyler Dorsch was hit by a pitch, Kyle Gibson, Makana Olaso and Jack Johnston hit back-to-back-back RBI doubles to cut Illinois Valley’s deficit to 6-5.

Danville extended its lead to 7-5 with a solo homer from Josh Davis in the eighth.

Gibson went 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI for the Shrimp (19-10, 2-1 second half), while Perona, Olaso and Johnston had two hits each.

Anthony Solis started on the mound and took the loss, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out six batters and walking two in five innings.