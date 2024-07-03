Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp top Thrillville Thrillbillies

Kyler Miritello throws a pitch during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 8-5 victory over the Thrillville Thrillbillies on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Provided by Pistol Shrimp)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp rallied from an early three-run deficit to beat the Thrillville Thrillbillies 8-5 Tuesday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Thrillbillies scored a run in the first and two more in the second before the Shrimp responded with single runs in the second and third innings. Illinois Valley took the lead for good with a four-run fourth inning.

Chance Resetich led off the fourth with a single and moved to second when Jake Ferguson reached on an error. Resetich and Ferguson executed a double steal, with Resetich scoring on an error by the catcher and Ferguson moving to third. Finley Buckner then reached on an error that allowed Ferguson to score, and Buckner later scored on an RBI single by Chris Esquivel. Esquivel later stole third and scored on an error.

The Thrillbillies (21-8) pulled within 6-5 with a pair of runs in the seventh, but the Shrimp tacked on insurance runs in the seventh and eighth when Makana Olaso scored on a passed ball and Tyler Dorsch had an RBI groundout to bring in Esquivel.

Resetich had the only multi-hit game for the Shrimp (19-9, 2-0 second half), as he was 2 for 3 and scored two runs.

Kyler Miritello earned the win in relief. He pitched 2 2/3 innings and recorded all eight outs via strikeout. He allowed one hit and walked one batter.

Josh Katz pitched five innings to close out the game, allowing two earned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. Evan Clark started and got a no-decision. He gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks in 1 1/3 innings.

The three Shrimp pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts.