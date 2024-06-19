Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp edge Clinton LumberKings

Josh Katz throws a pitch during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 4-3 victory over the Clinton LumberKings on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Provided by Pistol Shrimp/)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and held off a comeback in the ninth to beat the Clinton LumberKings 4-3 on Tuesday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Clinton took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and neither team scored again until the seventh.

In the seventh, Will Ashley, Finley Buckner and Jake Ferguson each hit RBI singles to give the Pistol Shrimp a 3-1 lead.

Ashley delivered an RBI single to right field in the eighth to extend the Shrimp’s lead to 4-1.

In the top of the ninth, Clinton’s RJ Sherwood belted a two-run home run to left-center field to cut the LumberKings’ deficit to 4-3.

But Joe Richardson got a strikeout and a groundout to end the game and earn the save.

Ferguson, Ashley and Buckner each had two hits. Ferguson had an RBI, Ashley drove in two runs and scored one and Buckner had an RBI.

Evan Clark started on the mound and got a no decision, allowing one earned run on no hits with two strikeouts and one walk in two innings.

Josh Katz was the winning pitcher in relief for the Shrimp (12-6), giving up three hits in six scoreless innings while striking out seven batters and walking none.

Richardson allowed two earned runs on one hit with one strikeout and one walk in one inning.