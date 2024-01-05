Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp release 2024 schedule

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp will open the 2024 season, their fourth in Peru, on May 28 at the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes.

The Pistol Shrimp will play at the Normal CornBelters on May 29 before opening the home schedule at Schweickert Stadium on May 30 against the CornBelters.

The Prospect League released the schedules for all teams Thursday.

The Shrimp will compete in the Northwest Division of the Western Conference along with the Burlington Bees, Clinton LumberKings and Springfield Lucky Horseshoes.

Illinois Valley will play 56 games in 2024 with 28 games at home and 28 on the road. The Shrimp have 14 home games in May/June and 14 in July. The Shrimp have no scheduled doubleheaders.

Illinois Valley’s home finale is July 28 against the Chillicothe Paints, and the Shrimp play their final three games on the road with the regular season finale set for July 31 at Normal.

The Pistol Shrimp’s longest home stand is four games from July 6-11 and their longest road trip is five games from July 12-17.

The Shrimp’s schedule features a pair of long road trips to face Eastern Conference teams. Illinois Valley will have a three-game set against the Mill Rats on June 26-28 in Johnstown, Pa. (9 hours) and will travel to Chillicothe, Ohio (6 hours) to face the Paints July 13-14.

The Shrimp went 27-31 last season and are 89-88 in three seasons in Peru.