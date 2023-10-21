Letter: Grant-Johnson Funeral Homes continues operating under new ownership

Dear citizens of Princeton and surrounding communities,

This past September you lost a pillar of your community with Randy Grant’s passing. He served the Princeton and surrounding area as a prominent funeral director for the past 20 years with an undeniable dedication and compassion to all the families he served.

Randy will be greatly missed not only by his family, but his fellow colleagues and all those who knew him. Prior to Randy’s passing, he was in the process of selling Grant-Johnson Funeral Homes, Crematory and Monuments to me and my husband; Beth and Matt Baker.

We want to take this time to introduce ourselves to the community and to also inform everyone that we are here to serve families at Grant-Johnson along with Patricia Grant while all the details are being finalized.

Matt and I currently live in Dixon, IL along with our three younger children, Leon (12) and twins, Wyatt and Charlotte (8). Our oldest, Riley (19) has graduated high school and is exploring options for her future.

I grew up in Amboy and following my high school graduation I started pursuing a career in Funeral Service. I have worked in the funeral industry for 14 years and I received my Bachelor of Science Degree with Mortuary Science and Funeral Service from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 2009.

We look forward to serving the families in Princeton and the surrounding areas for many years to come. If we can be of assistance to you, please contact us at (815) 699-7711.

Sincerely,

Beth and Matt Baker and Patricia Grant

