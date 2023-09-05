Letter: Putnam County Rotary continues its good work in the community

Hi Putnam County Record readers,

My year as Rotary President came to an end July 1, but I still would like to give you all a quick update about upcoming events planned for this year by President Adrian Shore and the board.

We are excited that we sold all 250 tickets for our 50/50 weekly drawing. We are now selling $10 Road Apple Bingo tickets, a fundraiser that will again be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 near the orchard during Boggio’s Fall Craft Show.

A huge thank you to Joe and Christine Migliorini for allowing us to continue to take part in the weekend to do this fundraiser. If anyone would like to purchase a ticket, with a chance to win $1,000, talk to rotary member.

Putnam County Junior High and High School parents and students are invited to attend the Back to School Rotary Interact picnic on at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at Granville’s Hopkins Park to learn about the Interact Clubs at the schools.

Current Interact members will explain the clubs and their goals for the year. Students will have fun, learn about Rotary and, along with Rotary members, begin practicing ”Service Above Self.”

Please call any Rotarian to let us know if you will attend so we can plan the food. Participation in Interact Club, is huge way for students to earn necessary community service hours.

Putnam County Rotary will be doing a monthly district food drive each month. In August the club collected for the Backpack project, September will be donations for the Little Free Pantry at the PC Community Center in Standard and the Putnam County Food Pantry at the UCC Church will be the recipient of the club donations in October.

The same order will continue throughout the year. If anyone would like to donate please contact our Club at putnamcountyrotary@gmail.com for the items needed for the three food projects benefiting our county residents.

All donations will be weighed with the final total being shared at the end of the year. We are hoping to donate several hundred pounds of food by June.

At our Aug. 17 meeting we were visited by last years’ District Governor, Laura Kann, who presented our club with two awards, the first one being a district award for completing all the goals set at the beginning of the year, one of only 5 Clubs in District 6420 to earn this distinction.

The second award was for having the Best Service Project in District 6420, which was the Sunday Soup for Seniors project completed in February with over 600 Putnam County senior citizens receiving two soups made by Rotarians, crackers and cookies donated by the Interact Clubs.

A huge thank you to the Granville Hennepin Fire District, the Hennepin Fire Department, District Chief Neil Buffington and Hennepin Chief Quentin Buffington for helping and allowing us the use of the Hennepin Station to complete this fun project.

Please remember we are always looking for new members, volunteers and programs for our meetings.

The September meeting will be fellow Rotarian Toni Lucas from the Albany Club who will speak about human trafficking and the role and program rotary has dealing with this serious issue.

Thank you for all the support you give to the Putnam County Rotary Club. We hope to see a few parents and students at our Back to School Picnic Thursday at 6 p.m. on September 7 at the Hopkins Park Shelter in Granville. Remember, Service Above Self.

Debbie Buffinton - Putnam County Rotary