Bureau County marriage licenses: October 2023

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:
Kendra Daile Biagioni of Wyanet and Ethan David Wright of Wyanet.
Kiara Autumn Atkinson of Wyanet and Colton Bo Reuter of Wyanet.
Manuel Gavina Lopez of Spring Valley and Nallely Reyes Torres of Spring Valley.
Amanda Christine Daniels of Tiskilwa and Joseph Hiram Waller of Tiskilwa.
Kate Elizabeth Woolley of Sandwich and Joey Dean Horn of Sandwich.
Nastasja Noelle Vaessen of Amboy and Luke Douglas Lovgren of Princeton.
Virginia Arteaga Sergio of Spring Valley and Arturo Vazquez Amezquita of Spring Valley.
Samuel Shannon Donahue of Serena and Grace Quinn Sherwood of Marseilles.
Ryan Kevin Miller of Ohio, Illinois, and Dylan Edward Bartosik of Ohio, Illinois.
Karen Lynne Mangold of Sheffield and Kevin Joseph Buckman of Sheffield.
Megan Rae Hagenbruch of Minot, North Dakota, and Thomas Samuel Ricks of Minot, North Dakota.
Abigail Ann Sciarini of Ladd and Michael Lee Coughlin of Oglesby.
April Marie Hovious of Ottawa and Lloyd Curtiss Johnson of Ottawa.
Rachael Christine Jones of Oak Forest and Kenneth Jason Hiemer of Oak Forest.
Tabitha Kay Payne of Spring Valley and Bryan J Steele of Spring Valley.
Molly Kaitlin Ely of Princeville and Ethan Robert Scholl of Princeville.
Courtney Susanne Holler of Wyanet and Jaymeson Richard Whitfield of Wyanet.
Eric Michael Engel of Tiskilwa and Courtney Meaghan Ware of Tiskilwa.
Bridget Brianna Boyle of Normal and Robert Jeffrey McGraw of Normal.
Gretchen Abbey Flaig of Franklin and Grant Edward Templeton of Franklin.
Michelle Lyn Harris of Princeton and Jacob Alexander Aden of Princeton.
Casey Jeanne Mitchell of Tiskilwa and Toby Charles Richard Jones of Tiskilwa.
Trevor Michael Messacar of Saint Charles and Melissa Leann Bronke of Saint Charles.
Raymond John Rettko of Spring Valley and Taylor Jane Merkel of Arlington.
Nicki Lee Jordan of La Salle and Lawrence Levan Alderson of La Salle.
Katie Lyn Koser of Bay Minette, Alabama, and Kevin Lee Barley of Bay Minette, Alabama.
Jennifer Gail Soyer of Manteno and Jimmy Louis Crosswell of Manteno.
Susan Marie Wagner of Ladd and James Lee Schwingle of La Moille.
Amanda Nicole Pruss of Princeton and Matthew Simon Martinkus of Princeton.
Maxine Rae Green of Sheridan and Christopher Michael Thompson of Sandwich.
Kathleen Emily Sershon of Chicago and Nicholas Frank May of Chicago.
Emily Anne Aleshire of Princeville and William Tyler James of Princeville.