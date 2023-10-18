Bureau County Property Transfers: Aug. 1-15, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Aug. 1, 2023
Ricky Maynard to Kevin and Laura Cox, warranty deed, part of Section 18 in Walnut Township, $178,000.
Lucille Kann (tr), Douglas Kann Trust and Lucille Kann Trust to Carolyn Workman, trustees’ deed, parts of Lot 112 in Princeton, $140,000.
Aug. 2, 2023
Joshua Johnson to Steven Fox and Renee Moutray, warranty deed, Lot 33 in Miller’s Third Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $49,000.
Aug. 3, 2023
James Piano to Giovanni Alfano, warranty deed, part of Section 33 in Hall Township, $25,000.
Dan Englehaput, Dave Englehaupt, Doug Englehaput and Leslie Englehaupt to Harold Braden Living Trust, warranty deed, Lots, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 in Block 36 in Ladd, $200,000.
Matthew Anderson to Sarah Berger and Brandon Kerner, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 8 in Wyanet, $30,000.
Aug. 4, 2023
Clayton Petryshyn to Jacqueline Walters and Kody Wetzell, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 and part of Section 18 in Greenville Township, $275,000.
Aug. 7, 2023
Harry and Theresa Burrows to Debra and Todd Burrows, joint tenancy deed, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Block 3 in North Addition in Princeton, $515,000.
Ronald Gisler to Graham Lackland and Timothy Marquez, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 46 in Ladd, $42,000.
Laurie McGraw (tr) and Laurie McGraw Trust to Elisa and James Gugerty, trustees’ deed, Lot 5 in Innsbruck Village Condominium in Princeton, $79,000.
Aug. 8, 2023
Suzanne Morris to Abigail and Peter Hamilton, warranty deed, part of Section 36 in Concord Township, $225,000.
Aug. 9, 2023
George Eschenbaum to Chelsea Sweezey, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 119 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $113,000.
Community Banc Mortgage Corporation to James Bland, warranty deed, Lots 19 and 20 in Henderson and Trimble’s Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $50,000.
Aug. 10, 2023
Catherine Rider to Heather and Wayne Cerne, warranty deed, part of Section 1 in Ohio Township, $478,000.
Jeanne Erickson (decd) and Andrew Erickson (ex) to Teresa Hoelle, executor deed, Lot 7 in Park Avenue Estates Condominium (Units 1-8) in Princeton, $135,000.
Wendy Michlig to Stephanie Shipp and Cory Warner, warranty deed, Lot 1 in W. D. Fuller’s Subdivision of Sublot 1 in Lot 56 in Walnut, $130,000.
Llynn Roberts to Anthony and Michelle Rogers, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Whitver’s Addition in Walnut, $79,000.
Mary Andersen (AIF), Mary Anderson, Marian Rhodes (decd), Alan Rhodes, Lisa Rhodes and Virgil Rhodes to Wendy Michlig and Scott Salisbury, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Hill Farm Acres Section 2 in Walnut, $160,000.
Melissa and Thomas Burrows to Doyle Roberts III and Ashley Roberts, warranty deed, Lot 144 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $105,000.
Aug. 11, 2023
Timothy Bott to Alexis Behrens and Micah Swagert, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 8 in Ladd, $130,000.
Brian and Rachelle Putman to Katherine Orsini, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Sunset Farms Subdivision in Spring Valley, $340,000.
Mary Cernovich (POA), Mary Cernovich and Richard Cernovich to Wyatt Massengill, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 17 in Sheffield, $80,000.
Aug. 14, 2023
Guido and Susan Ledergerber to Melissa Heber and Lori Wood, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Walnut Township, $40,000.
Chantal and Daniel Berry to Evan Halbleib, warranty deed, Lot 52 in Walnut, $139,000.
Aug. 15, 2023
Vannie McVey to Tina Umphress, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 6 in Manlius, $6,000.
Kyle and Rachel Richardson to Stephanie Molln, warranty deed, parts of Lot 119 in Princeton, $92,000.
Laura and Steven Michelini to Michlig Energy Ltd., warranty deed, Lot 4 in JR’s Subdivision (PT SE Sec 12 16 11) in Peru, $140,000.