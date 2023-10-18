October 18, 2023
Bureau County Property Transfers: Aug. 1-15, 2023

By Rita Roberts
The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton.

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Aug. 1, 2023

Ricky Maynard to Kevin and Laura Cox, warranty deed, part of Section 18 in Walnut Township, $178,000.

Lucille Kann (tr), Douglas Kann Trust and Lucille Kann Trust to Carolyn Workman, trustees’ deed, parts of Lot 112 in Princeton, $140,000.

Aug. 2, 2023

Joshua Johnson to Steven Fox and Renee Moutray, warranty deed, Lot 33 in Miller’s Third Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $49,000.

Aug. 3, 2023

James Piano to Giovanni Alfano, warranty deed, part of Section 33 in Hall Township, $25,000.

Dan Englehaput, Dave Englehaupt, Doug Englehaput and Leslie Englehaupt to Harold Braden Living Trust, warranty deed, Lots, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 in Block 36 in Ladd, $200,000.

Matthew Anderson to Sarah Berger and Brandon Kerner, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 8 in Wyanet, $30,000.

Aug. 4, 2023

Clayton Petryshyn to Jacqueline Walters and Kody Wetzell, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 and part of Section 18 in Greenville Township, $275,000.

Aug. 7, 2023

Harry and Theresa Burrows to Debra and Todd Burrows, joint tenancy deed, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Block 3 in North Addition in Princeton, $515,000.

Ronald Gisler to Graham Lackland and Timothy Marquez, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 46 in Ladd, $42,000.

Laurie McGraw (tr) and Laurie McGraw Trust to Elisa and James Gugerty, trustees’ deed, Lot 5 in Innsbruck Village Condominium in Princeton, $79,000.

Aug. 8, 2023

Suzanne Morris to Abigail and Peter Hamilton, warranty deed, part of Section 36 in Concord Township, $225,000.

Aug. 9, 2023

George Eschenbaum to Chelsea Sweezey, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 119 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $113,000.

Community Banc Mortgage Corporation to James Bland, warranty deed, Lots 19 and 20 in Henderson and Trimble’s Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $50,000.

Aug. 10, 2023

Catherine Rider to Heather and Wayne Cerne, warranty deed, part of Section 1 in Ohio Township, $478,000.

Jeanne Erickson (decd) and Andrew Erickson (ex) to Teresa Hoelle, executor deed, Lot 7 in Park Avenue Estates Condominium (Units 1-8) in Princeton, $135,000.

Wendy Michlig to Stephanie Shipp and Cory Warner, warranty deed, Lot 1 in W. D. Fuller’s Subdivision of Sublot 1 in Lot 56 in Walnut, $130,000.

Llynn Roberts to Anthony and Michelle Rogers, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Whitver’s Addition in Walnut, $79,000.

Mary Andersen (AIF), Mary Anderson, Marian Rhodes (decd), Alan Rhodes, Lisa Rhodes and Virgil Rhodes to Wendy Michlig and Scott Salisbury, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Hill Farm Acres Section 2 in Walnut, $160,000.

Melissa and Thomas Burrows to Doyle Roberts III and Ashley Roberts, warranty deed, Lot 144 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $105,000.

Aug. 11, 2023

Timothy Bott to Alexis Behrens and Micah Swagert, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 8 in Ladd, $130,000.

Brian and Rachelle Putman to Katherine Orsini, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Sunset Farms Subdivision in Spring Valley, $340,000.

Mary Cernovich (POA), Mary Cernovich and Richard Cernovich to Wyatt Massengill, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 17 in Sheffield, $80,000.

Aug. 14, 2023

Guido and Susan Ledergerber to Melissa Heber and Lori Wood, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Walnut Township, $40,000.

Chantal and Daniel Berry to Evan Halbleib, warranty deed, Lot 52 in Walnut, $139,000.

Aug. 15, 2023

Vannie McVey to Tina Umphress, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 6 in Manlius, $6,000.

Kyle and Rachel Richardson to Stephanie Molln, warranty deed, parts of Lot 119 in Princeton, $92,000.

Laura and Steven Michelini to Michlig Energy Ltd., warranty deed, Lot 4 in JR’s Subdivision (PT SE Sec 12 16 11) in Peru, $140,000.