Bureau County Property Transfers: July 16-31, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
July 17, 2023
Jeremy Ring (tr) and Jeremy Ring Trust to Lisa and Michael Clinton, trustees’ deed, Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Newman’s First Addition in Cherry, $9,000.
July 18, 2023
Frances Anderson Trust and Mary Redmond (tr) to Karen Gorenz and Daniel John, trustees’ deed, Lot 5, part of Lot 4 and part of Lot 6 in Sunset Subdivision in Princeton, $170,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Steven Delaney, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 43 in Ladd, $70,852.
Jennifer Allen (tr) and Jennifer Allen Trust to Jolyn and Matthew Holland, trustees’ deed, Lot 12 in Sunset Prairie Subdivision in Princeton, $379,000.
Michael McDonald to Patricia Mallow, warranty deed, Lot 5 in McIntire’s Addition in Neponset, $119,000.
Scott Milby to Veronica Orduno, warranty deed, parts of Section 34 in Concord Township, $40,000.
July 20, 2023
Bruce Reynolds to Connie and Shelly Clift and Justin and Tiffany Webster, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $131,000.
Abby and Scott Strickland to Hannah and Tyler Hammitt, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Deer Run North, Sec 35-16-9, in Princeton, $340,000.
Kendra Showalter (AIF), Kendra Showalter and Susan Valerio to Alissa and Andrew Christman, warranty deed, parts of Section 6 in Neponset Township, $130,000.
Jayme Gutschlag (adm) and Terry Gutschlag (decd) to Todd Younglove, administrator’s deed, part of Lot 2 and part of Lot 3 in North Belt Subdivision, Sec 10-15-6, in Neponset, $3,000.
Tevis Mott to Kylee Mallery and Mason Orr, warranty deed, part of 1, part of Lot 2, part of Lot 3 and part of Lot 4, all in Block 15 in Tiskilwa, $148,000.
July 21, 2023
Beverly Foster (decd) and Pamela Foster (ex) to Kristen and Richard Bell, executor deed, Lot 4 in Block 23 in Sheffield, $120,000.
Donita and Kenneth Ringle to Olivia and Scott Lennon, warranty deed, Lot 4 in F.L. Frasers First Addition in Walnut, $155,000.
Elaine Caldwell (tr), Melda Pritchard Trust and Robert Pritchard Trust to Lawrence and Leslie Lund, trustees’ deed, Lot 7 in Block 5 in Union Addition in Princeton, $118,000.
July 24, 2023
Andrea and Kevin Platt to Elizabeth Peterson Sanchez, warranty deed, Lot 19 and part of Lot 20 in Union Addition in Princeton, $118,500.
Jerry and Trina Funfsinn to Karyl Adams, warranty deed, Lots 3, 4 and 5 in Block 28 in Ladd, $155,000.
Susan and William Cattani to Austin Schmitt, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 17 in Ladd, $115,000.
Cody and Jordan Morgan to Jennifer and Jeremy Lutker, warranty deed, Lots 10 and 11 in Timber Ridge Phase I, Sec 35-16-9, in Princeton, $450,000.
Thomas Vrana to Jordan Eskew, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 10 in Cherry, $84,455.
July 25, 2023
Michael and Sheila Kincaid to Duane and Krystal Baker, warranty deed, parts of Section 16 in Fairfield Township, $290,000.
July 27,2023
Carl Adrian to Ann Abraham, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Hall Township, $75,000.
Vivienne Lutes (decd) and Anne Taylor (adm) to Anne Taylor, executor deed, Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Block 6 in Smith and Stacy’s Addition in Malden, $140,000.
July 28, 2023
Elisa and James Gugerty to Megan Duffy, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 22 in Ohio, $87,500.
Shirley Reihl to Clarence Babcock, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Lake Thunderbird Grove, Sec 9-14-9, in $1,500.
Deborah Redhair to Lexy Thomas, warranty deed, part of Lot 4 in W. D. Fuller’s Subdivision of Sublot 1 in Lot 56 in Walnut, $89,999.
Jolyn and Matthew Holland to Oscar Garcia, warranty deed, Lot 308 in Greencroft Phase III in Princeton, $192,500.
Grace and Larry Vetter to Joseph and Sabina Howard, warranty deed, Lots 139 and 140 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $145,000.
Teresa Hoelle to Linda Ansier-McCrudden and John McCrudden, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Timber Ridge Phase III, Sec 35-16-9, in Princeton, $330,000.
July 31, 2023
Larry Nelson to Fabian Rayo, warranty deed, Lot 28 in Hallam’s Addition in Princeton, $87,000.
Laurice Feld, Charles Trahd (decd) and Marie Trahd (decd) to Rufus Wilson, warranty deed, part of Block 134 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $76,000.
Diana and Dylan Golden to Lindsey Werkau, warranty deed, Lots 22 and 23 in Block 3 in Second Park Subdivision in DePue, $70,000.
Daniel Kenny to Adam and Rachel Moss, warranty deed, Lot 20 in Block 35 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $79,900.
Marcia Peterson Trust and John Widmar (tr) to Mauri Heess, trustees’ deed, Lot 8 in Block 62 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $79,000.
April Buchanan and Adam Odell to Marc and Michelle Mongan, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Block 9 in Dover, $52,000.