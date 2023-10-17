October 17, 2023
Bureau County Property Transfers: July 16-31, 2023

By Rita Roberts
The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton.

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

July 17, 2023

Jeremy Ring (tr) and Jeremy Ring Trust to Lisa and Michael Clinton, trustees’ deed, Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Newman’s First Addition in Cherry, $9,000.

July 18, 2023

Frances Anderson Trust and Mary Redmond (tr) to Karen Gorenz and Daniel John, trustees’ deed, Lot 5, part of Lot 4 and part of Lot 6 in Sunset Subdivision in Princeton, $170,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Steven Delaney, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 43 in Ladd, $70,852.

Jennifer Allen (tr) and Jennifer Allen Trust to Jolyn and Matthew Holland, trustees’ deed, Lot 12 in Sunset Prairie Subdivision in Princeton, $379,000.

Michael McDonald to Patricia Mallow, warranty deed, Lot 5 in McIntire’s Addition in Neponset, $119,000.

Scott Milby to Veronica Orduno, warranty deed, parts of Section 34 in Concord Township, $40,000.

July 20, 2023

Bruce Reynolds to Connie and Shelly Clift and Justin and Tiffany Webster, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $131,000.

Abby and Scott Strickland to Hannah and Tyler Hammitt, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Deer Run North, Sec 35-16-9, in Princeton, $340,000.

Kendra Showalter (AIF), Kendra Showalter and Susan Valerio to Alissa and Andrew Christman, warranty deed, parts of Section 6 in Neponset Township, $130,000.

Jayme Gutschlag (adm) and Terry Gutschlag (decd) to Todd Younglove, administrator’s deed, part of Lot 2 and part of Lot 3 in North Belt Subdivision, Sec 10-15-6, in Neponset, $3,000.

Tevis Mott to Kylee Mallery and Mason Orr, warranty deed, part of 1, part of Lot 2, part of Lot 3 and part of Lot 4, all in Block 15 in Tiskilwa, $148,000.

July 21, 2023

Beverly Foster (decd) and Pamela Foster (ex) to Kristen and Richard Bell, executor deed, Lot 4 in Block 23 in Sheffield, $120,000.

Donita and Kenneth Ringle to Olivia and Scott Lennon, warranty deed, Lot 4 in F.L. Frasers First Addition in Walnut, $155,000.

Elaine Caldwell (tr), Melda Pritchard Trust and Robert Pritchard Trust to Lawrence and Leslie Lund, trustees’ deed, Lot 7 in Block 5 in Union Addition in Princeton, $118,000.

July 24, 2023

Andrea and Kevin Platt to Elizabeth Peterson Sanchez, warranty deed, Lot 19 and part of Lot 20 in Union Addition in Princeton, $118,500.

Jerry and Trina Funfsinn to Karyl Adams, warranty deed, Lots 3, 4 and 5 in Block 28 in Ladd, $155,000.

Susan and William Cattani to Austin Schmitt, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 17 in Ladd, $115,000.

Cody and Jordan Morgan to Jennifer and Jeremy Lutker, warranty deed, Lots 10 and 11 in Timber Ridge Phase I, Sec 35-16-9, in Princeton, $450,000.

Thomas Vrana to Jordan Eskew, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 10 in Cherry, $84,455.

July 25, 2023

Michael and Sheila Kincaid to Duane and Krystal Baker, warranty deed, parts of Section 16 in Fairfield Township, $290,000.

July 27,2023

Carl Adrian to Ann Abraham, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Hall Township, $75,000.

Vivienne Lutes (decd) and Anne Taylor (adm) to Anne Taylor, executor deed, Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Block 6 in Smith and Stacy’s Addition in Malden, $140,000.

July 28, 2023

Elisa and James Gugerty to Megan Duffy, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 22 in Ohio, $87,500.

Shirley Reihl to Clarence Babcock, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Lake Thunderbird Grove, Sec 9-14-9, in $1,500.

Deborah Redhair to Lexy Thomas, warranty deed, part of Lot 4 in W. D. Fuller’s Subdivision of Sublot 1 in Lot 56 in Walnut, $89,999.

Jolyn and Matthew Holland to Oscar Garcia, warranty deed, Lot 308 in Greencroft Phase III in Princeton, $192,500.

Grace and Larry Vetter to Joseph and Sabina Howard, warranty deed, Lots 139 and 140 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $145,000.

Teresa Hoelle to Linda Ansier-McCrudden and John McCrudden, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Timber Ridge Phase III, Sec 35-16-9, in Princeton, $330,000.

July 31, 2023

Larry Nelson to Fabian Rayo, warranty deed, Lot 28 in Hallam’s Addition in Princeton, $87,000.

Laurice Feld, Charles Trahd (decd) and Marie Trahd (decd) to Rufus Wilson, warranty deed, part of Block 134 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $76,000.

Diana and Dylan Golden to Lindsey Werkau, warranty deed, Lots 22 and 23 in Block 3 in Second Park Subdivision in DePue, $70,000.

Daniel Kenny to Adam and Rachel Moss, warranty deed, Lot 20 in Block 35 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $79,900.

Marcia Peterson Trust and John Widmar (tr) to Mauri Heess, trustees’ deed, Lot 8 in Block 62 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $79,000.

April Buchanan and Adam Odell to Marc and Michelle Mongan, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Block 9 in Dover, $52,000.