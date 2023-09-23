Bureau County marriage licenses: September 2023

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:
Sean Alyn Young of Forest Park and Wen Chin Liu of Forest Park.
Debra Lynn Nissen of Princeton and Thomas Michael Hinton of Princeton.
Jeffrey Ray Tourville of Kewanee and Ashley Nicole Brose of Kewanee.
Joseph Andrew Pizano of Princeton and Cassandra Ann Wright of Princeton.
Gary Randel Masters of Arlington and Shelley Kay Dinges of Arlington.
Jason Delos Eklund of Princeton and Elizabeth Ann Romagnoli of Princeton.
Brittney Lynn Green of Seatonville and Samuel Franklin Lawrence of Seatonville.
Rashelle Marie Barajas of Spring Valley and Daniel Perry Miceli of Spring Valley.
Gabrielle Cheshire Bodine of Kewanee and Andrew John Frail of Kewanee.
Karlee Marie Smith of West Chicago and Stephen Isaiah Denner of Hinckley.
Cheryl Lynn File of Cherry and Christopher Dean Soldati of Cherry.
Arron Michael Mattern of Wyanet and Kristie Jo Thomas of Wyanet.
Kendra Daile Biagioni of Wyanet and Ethan David Wright of Wyanet.