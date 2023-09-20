Bureau County Property Transfers: July 1-15, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
July 3, 2023
James Bryant Jr. to Carmelo Mondragon, warranty deed, part of Lot 17 and part of Lot 18 in DePue, $23,000.
Georgia Dalzot, Robert Swank Jr. and Patrick Swank to Aleja and Juan Moreno, warranty deed, Lot 44, part of Lot 24 and parts of Lot 34 in Sobieski Park Addition in Spring Valley, $135,000.
July 5, 2023
Steven Eiberger, North Central Bank and Bureau County Sheriff James Reed to Giovanni Alfano, sheriff deed, Lot 13 in East Street Subdivision in DePue, $21,000.
Jacob Monier (adm) and Chad Monier Estate to Amie and Milton Neiman, administrator’s deed, Lot 47 in Hudson West Addition in Princeton, $165,000.
July 6, 2023
Michelle Gonzales to Andrew Goetsch, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Erickson Subdivision in Princeton, $156,000.
Linda Baxter (ex), Mary Hubbard (decd) and Donald Hubbard (ex) to Robert and Traci Kelly, executor deed, Lots 5 and 6 in Block 15 in West Addition in Princeton, $145,000.
John Johnson to Patrick Davis, warranty deed, Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in George Ide’s Subdivision in Princeton, $126,000.
Jacob Moffitt to Drew Baker, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Walnut Township, $72,000.
Dale Burleton to Darrell and Debra Dahl, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Parkway Addition in Walnut., $65,000.
July 7, 2023
Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trust #10446 to Lee Randall, Robert Randall and Ryan Randall, trustees’ deed, part of Section 15 and part of Section 14 in Mineral Township, $4,600,000.
Harry Lucas (decd) and Aaron Perryman to Lisa and Philip Turner, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Anderson Subdivision (SE and SW 5-16-9) in Princeton, $230,000.
Lisa and Philip Turner to Eric Swords, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Hudson West Addition (Phase 11) in Princeton, $210,000.Suzanne Van Deraa to Clark Shaw, warranty deed, parts of Section 8 in Walnut Township, $111,000.
July 10, 2023
Mary Sue Borge to Geno and Laurine Caffarini, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 6 in Coveny Subdivision in Spring Valley, $200,000.
Marlene and William La Sorella to Julia Vander Meersch, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 13 in Ladd, $110,000.
Mary Anderson to Joseph and Kimberly Park, joint tenancy deed, Lots 30 and 31 in A. & H. Carse’s Addition in Princeton, $40,000.
Heritage Manor Real Estate LLC Walnut to 308 S 2nd St LLC, parts of Section 17 in Walnut Township, $3,455,575.
Tracy Cooper (ex) and Janie Williams Estate to Cala and Jeremy Michael, executor deed, Lots 108 and 109 in LaMoille, $125,000.
July 11, 2023
Barbara Swalve Everett and Richard Everett to Jean and Kenneth Issacson, joint tenancy deed, Lot 3 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $5,000.
July 12, 2023
Kristin Atchley to Alexis and Rodney Mink, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Block 9 in Tiskilwa, $62,000.
Fund 601 LLC to Super Market Developers Inc., warranty deed, Lots 2 and 3 in Backbone Subdivision in Princeton, $2,963,277.
Colby and Margaret Oleson to Julia Bauer, warranty deed, Lot 7 in McColl’s Subdivision in Princeton, $135,000.
July 14, 2023
Jean and Kenneth Isaacson to Ryan Cutler and Madison Giacometti, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $145,000.
Robert and Tonia Balensiefen to Tessa and Tevis Mott, warranty deed, part of Section 27 in Concord Township, $166,345.
Mary Beach (AIF) and Dale Burkey to Arthur Roddel, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Second East Addition in Walnut, $59,000.
July 15, 2023
Richard and Sharon Golembeski to Adam and Alicia Smith, warranty deed, Lot 32 in Sec. 9-14-9 in Lake Thunderbird Grove, $2,500.
Patricia Anson and Michele Matthews (AIF) to Nicole Park, warranty deed, part of Section 22 in Princeton Township, $194,000.
Ashley and Emma Toppert to Jack Thompson, warranty deed, Lot 91, part of Lot 90 and part of Lot 92 in Mineral, $55,500.
Glenn Biscocho to Andrew Schmitt, warranty deed, parts of Section 33 in Selby Township, $85,000.