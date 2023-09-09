September 09, 2023
La Salle County police reports: September 9, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

Here are the La Salle County police reports for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Caitlin V. Finnell, 31, of Oglesby was charged by Peru police with retail theft of $50 to $100 at 9:45 a.m. Friday at 1651 Midtown Rd in Peru.

Karisa B. Blake, 30, of Dalzell was arrested by Peru police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended at 2 a.m. Friday at 3940 IL Route 251 in Peru.

Shawn A. Finney, 35, of Streator was charged by Streator police with domestic battery at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 300 block Fourth Street.

Bruce L. Scott II, 34, of Streator was charged by Streator police with retail theft and resisting a peace officer and was arrested on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear in court ßat 3:10 p.m. Friday at 11 North Point Drive.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.