La Salle County police reports: September 9, 2023

Caitlin V. Finnell, 31, of Oglesby was charged by Peru police with retail theft of $50 to $100 at 9:45 a.m. Friday at 1651 Midtown Rd in Peru.
Karisa B. Blake, 30, of Dalzell was arrested by Peru police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended at 2 a.m. Friday at 3940 IL Route 251 in Peru.
Shawn A. Finney, 35, of Streator was charged by Streator police with domestic battery at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 300 block Fourth Street.
Bruce L. Scott II, 34, of Streator was charged by Streator police with retail theft and resisting a peace officer and was arrested on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear in court ßat 3:10 p.m. Friday at 11 North Point Drive.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.