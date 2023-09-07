La Salle County police reports: September 7, 2023

Dennis Montgomery, 31, of Streator was charged by Streator police with disorderly conduct at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Sterling Street.
Jonathan Cansino, 23, of Earlville was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, disobeying a stop sign, no insurance, failure to notify police authority and leaving the scene of accident following a single-vehicle accident with no injuries at 4:29 a.m. Aug. 21 at North 45th and East 23rd roads in Adams Township.
Jakob Anderson, 26, of Streator was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with illegal transportation of alcohol at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday at Route 18 and East 13th Road in Eagle Township.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.