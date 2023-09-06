La Salle County police reports: September 6, 2023

Streator police reported the theft of a riding lawn mower at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Bloomington Street.
Randy J. Poremba, 61, homeless was picked up by Peru police on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant at noon Monday at Centennial Park.
Cassandra M. Tunget, 35, of La Salle was charged by Peru police with retail theft at 2:06 p.m. Sunday at 5307 IL-251 in Peru.
Kyle E. Gallup, 33, of Princeton was charged by Peru police with retail theft at 5:13 p.m. Sunday at 5307 IL-251 in Peru.
Guadalupe Hernandez, 23, of DePue was charged by Peru police with speeding, illegal transportation of alcohol and no insurance at 2 a.m. Sunday at Third and Bucklin streets in La Salle.
Elva A. Speirs, 59, of La Salle was charged by Peru police with DUI and speeding at 11:13 a.m. Friday at Fourth and Grant streets.
Reesa A. Pam, 34, of Arlington Heights was charged with retail theft, criminal trespass and obstructing identification after learning she had given a false name during the investigation at 2:08 p.m. Friday at 5307 IL-251 in Peru.
Two motorists were ticketed by Peru police following a two-vehicle accident at 1:11 p.m. Saturday at the Interstate 80-Route 251 interchange. Edgar L. Cruz-Patino, 44, of Price, Utah was charged with making an improper left turn and Derrick R. Peterson, 36, of Princeton was charged with driving while suspended.
Eric Janssen, 37, of Peru was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with driving while suspended, failure to wear a seatbelt and no insurance at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday at Wenzel Road and Route 251 in Peru.
