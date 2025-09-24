94-year-old volunteer marks birthday with decades at Starved Rock

Rachel Mershon 94 of Granville, blows out the candles on her birthday cake on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 inside the Starved Rock Visitors Center. Mershon, A former junior high teacher in Spring Valley, volunteers in the bookstore at the Starved Rock Visitors Center. Mershon drives to the Visitors Center every Monday to volunteer at the park. (Scott Anderson)

On the first day of autumn, the Starved Rock Visitors Center buzzed with warmth and laughter. Rachel Mershon, 94, sat behind the bookstore desk, her eyes twinkling with joy.

Monday was special—not only her birthday but a celebration of a lifetime devoted to community service.

A Granville resident, Mershon drives 30 minutes every Monday to volunteer at the Starved Rock Visitors Center Bookstore. Since it opened in 2003, she has become a beloved fixture.

She shares her passion for local literature and nature with every visitor. “I just don’t want to stay home,” she said. She also regularly attends the Putnam County Senior Center in Standard.

A retired junior high teacher from JFK Elementary in Spring Valley, Mershon has logged nearly 10,000 volunteer hours—a testament to her dedication.

“Rachel is our treasure; she consistently shows up and loves what she does,” Pam Grivetti, president of the Starved Rock Foundation, said. “She’s a very trustworthy person.”

Since 2003, the Starved Rock Foundation has recorded over 111,000 volunteer hours. Founded in 1991, the nonprofit partners with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to support the park through conservation, education, and recreation.

Volunteers lead interpretive hikes, staff the visitor center, organize trail cleanups, and coordinate seasonal events. The foundation funds park improvements through memberships, donations, and proceeds from the volunteer-run LeRocher Bookstore and Gift Shop.

Over 30 years, the organization has contributed more than $500,000 to enhance the park’s programs, facilities, and natural beauty.

At the heart of Starved Rock, Mershon is more than a volunteer; she is a beacon of joy and service.

Asked about her longevity, she smiled: “I don’t want to sit and do nothing, and I love honey.”