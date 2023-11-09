Monterey Mushrooms to close Princeton facility after over 40 years in business

Monterey Mushrooms has confirmed that it will close two of its mushroom growing locations by the end of January 2024, including the facilities in Princeton and Orlando, Florida.

“Monterey Mushrooms, an industry leader with over 50 years in business, alongside other produce companies, have faced significant challenges in recent years: a global pandemic, weather impacts, inflation and changes in market behavior,” a company statement read.

Monterey Mushrooms has been in operation for nearly 47 years in the Princeton area and at one time employed between 525 and 550 individuals in the 250,000 square foot facility located on U.S. 6.

“We have operated these two facilities for decades and the decision to close was made after a long and careful review,” the statement read.

Over the coming months, work will be ongoing at the facilities to ensure a smooth closing as productions will be shifted to other farms within the company’s network.

“The company is committed to investing in its other seven mushroom growing locations,” the statement read. “A detailed plan is in place to ensure a smooth transition for the company’s teammates and customers.”