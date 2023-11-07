November 07, 2023
Princeton churches to offer free Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 23

Meal will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., reservations are required

The Evangelical Covenant, New Hope Nazarene and St. Louis Catholic churches will provide a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.

There are no dine-in option as meals will be available for curbside pickup at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton or delivered to homes within a 15-mile radius of Princeton.

The meal will consist of turkey, stuffing, green beans, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy and a choice of pumpkin or apple pie.

This will be the 23rd year of providing a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who wishes to have a meal.

Reservations are required. To register, visit eccprinceton.org/Thanksgiving or call Tad Smith at 815-878-5473 by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22.

A free-will offering will also be accepted to benefit the Magi Baby Chest, a St. Louis Catholic Church social outreach program that assists families with young children.