Princeton High School to present ‘12 Angry Jurors’ Nov. 10, 12

The Princeton High School Drama Department will present “12 Angry Jurors,” based on the television movie by Reginald Rose and adapted bt Sherman L. Sergel, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 103 S. Euclid Ave. in Princeton.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children and free for PHS students with an ID.

The story follows a 19-year-old man that has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father. It looks like an open and shut case, until one of the jurors begins opening the others’ eyes to the facts.

The jurors begin revealing their own characters as the various testimonies are re-examined, the murder is re-enacted and a new murder threat is born before their eyes.

Tempers get short, arguments get heated and the jurors become 12 angry people. The jurors’ final verdict and how they reach it looks to electrify the audience and keep them on the edge of their seats.

The cast includes Jordan VandeVenter, Addison Compton, Brennan Roden, Onne Adams, Bianka Nickelsen, Ellie Welte, Wesley Shofner, Mark Kirkpatrick, Elin Workman, Phillip Goodale, Tricia Kloepping and Angela Frost.