Open Prairie UCC to host annual Christkindlmarkt Nov. 18 in Princeton

Open Prairie United Church of Christ will hold its annual German Christkindlmarkt from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the church located at 25 E. Marion Street in Princeton.

Coffee, hot mulled cider, German stollen, lebkuchen and other sweets will be sold throughout the day. At 11 a.m. the market’s Brathaus will begin serving brats and franks with sauerkraut, German potato salad, three varieties of soups and mac and cheese for kids.

At the market’s International Cookie Bazaar, shoppers can select from 25 different kinds of cookies representing 20 countries. Handmade candies will also be featured along with coffees, teas and chocolates.

A variety of artisans will also be in attendance selling uniquely crafted items. The Princeton High School German Club will also be selling advent calendars and Second Story Teen Center will be offering calendars as well.

Children are also invited to leave with a free gingerbread house kit with ingredients needed for decoration.

The market will be inside the church, free to attend and accessible to all. Free parking is available across the street. For more information, call the church at 815-872-5150.